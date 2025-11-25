Celina Jaitly accuses Austrian husband Peter Haag of domestic voilence, seek ₹50 Cr damages; here's all we want to know

Celina, who married the Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier on September 18, 2010, also alleges that he fraudulently took her property in India and sold their jointly-owned property in Austria.

Celina’s counsel Rytim Vohra Ahuja of Karanjawala and Company Advocates, New Delhi, told HT City says: “We have filed for virtual and telephonic access to their three children Winston, Viraaj and Arthur, maintenance of ₹10 lakh per month and damages of ₹50 crore for the physical-mental trauma caused to her and the losses she suffered.”

Ahuja adds, “During this period, Celina lost both her parents and in the same period she lost her child (Samsher), while she was in depression and her husband forcefully took the property via gift deed. We have filed a suit for cancellation of the gift deed.”

The Mumbai court has issued notice to Haag, with the next hearing on December 12. Celina returned to India on October 11, while the children remain with her husband. She hasn’t filed for divorce, though Haag did it in Austria earlier this year.

Celina did not respond to text messages and calls.

However, she shared on social media her struggle during this turbulent period. She wrote: "In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me…"

HT City could not reach Haag for comment.

It may be recalled, Celina has been a fight to bring her brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly back home from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he has been detained since September 6 last year.