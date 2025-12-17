Celina Jaitly recounts a scene from the 1971 Indo Pak war as told by her soldier father: ‘Through a Daughter’s eyes…’

The last few months have been very difficult for actor Celina Jaitly , as she battles to get in touch with her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly. He has been detained in the UAE since September 2024. The Delhi High Court recently heard the plea and directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to help facilitate communication between the siblings. Amid the same, Celina took to social media today to pen a note for her late father and soldier Colonel VK Jaitly, a day after Vijay Diwas.

Along with pictures of her father, Celina Jaitly shared, “An Untold Story of a Late Soldier on Vijay Diwas, Through a Kumaon regiment Daughter’s Eyes.. Vijay Diwas 🇮🇳 Battle of Bhaduria, 1971. My late father Colonel VK Jaitly (SM) once narrated a gut wrenching scene from one of the fiercest engagements of the 1971 war : “As I lay in a pool of my blood for 72 hours before evacuation, around me was a field of death. Many of my brothers lay moaning in excruciating agony, ripped into pieces. Even though my whole body was full of sharpnels and leg ripped by bullets my own injuries seemed futile. I lay crying seeing my brothers moan in agony as I crept to a critically injured soldier and administered him the last of my pain killer. The only thing common among all of us who lay dying on the battlefield was the word “Ma”. In that pain, in that last dying breath “Ma” was the only word that seemed to give us comfort. “Ma” the one who gave us birth is what remained on our lips as we died.. as we succumbed to valour.”