‘Chennai Express on steroids’: Except for some stereotyping, Janhvi-Sidharth’s Param Sundari trailer impresses fans

Back in 2013, Deepika Padukone won hearts when she portrayed the role of Meenalochni Azhagusundaram aka Meenamma in Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express. Her performance, hilarious dialogues and cute chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan made the film a massive hit, but some did have a problem with the alleged stereotyping. Well, netizens got a similar vibe from the trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film Param Sundari today. While Janhvi’s accent is not as heavy as Deepika’s was, the cute chemistry between the lead stars and the light comedy has managed to impress fans. Param Sundari Trailer

The trailer of Param Sundari begins with the lead actors getting to know each other better in a church through ‘naughty’ questions and light flirting. While Janhvi Kapoor is playing the role of Sundari from Kerala, Sidharth Malhotra is portraying the character of Param from Delhi. Sundari seems to be the owner of a guesthouse where Param is her guest. They eventually fall in love but the hilarious banter along the way is what provides us with unfiltered entertainment, like a fun dialogue about Baazigar not getting a Malayalam dub. The highlight of the trailer is the end, when Janhvi differentiates between the many film industries down South in an angry outburst. She states: “It’s India. Kerala, Malayalam, Mohanlal. Tamil Nadu, Tamil, Rajinikanth. Andhra, Telugu, Allu Arjun. Karnataka, Kannada, Yash.”

Well, this trailer has received lots of love online. One impressed fan stated, “looks good...fresh vibe even though has a chennai express hangover....sid trying to do an srk (clearly not being able to)....janhvi looking good and doing the heavy lifting.....songs are peppy....if it wasnt for sid and janhvi's track record ..would have said it is a clean hit...but knowing vijan's track record can't even say that,” whereas another wrote, “Chennai express on steroids . also never knew girls from Kerala can row the boat themselves 👏.” A comment read, “Ik everyone will be arguing over the accent but her's is better than the horror of chennai express (which was stereotypical). And don't get me wrong but southindians i've met do speak like that in hindi😭 nothing wrong with it though,” whereas another netizen shared, “Except her accent, I think it liked it.. Especially the last outburst from Janhvi😂😂 that was satisfying to watch as a south indian.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari

However, some netizens were disappointed, accusing makers of stereotyping South Indians. For instance, one social media user shared, “bollywood steryotyping south indians is like americans steryotyping an indian accent THEY ARE SO INNACURATE IT PISSES ME OFF,” whereas another wrote, “Janhvi’s accent and diction is so bad. Other than that, looks fun.” A comment read, “Can someone please tell them that a Malayali girl doesnt need to wear saree full time. She can wear a top and jeans, kurtis, anything,” while another opined, “Same old South Indian stereotype film, when does Hindi movie makers realise South Indian girls doesn't wear saree and Jasmine flowers every day and what's that broken Hindi accent....”

Are you excited to meet Sidharth and Janhvi as Param and Sundari in theatres on August 29?