Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Coldplay's ‘dull’ DY Patil Stadium Show leaves fans unimpressed despite ticket frenzy; ‘crowd is quieter than a library’

ByAadrika Sominder
Jan 20, 2025 01:45 PM IST

As Coldplay kicks off their India tour with a concert in Mumbai, netizens are left shocked at the ‘dull’ ambience despite tickets selling out in seconds

Coldplay recently kicked off their Music of the Spheres tour with a highly anticipated concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai last Saturday. Tickets for the event created a massive frenzy amongst fans, selling out in seconds on BookMyShow with resale prices skyrocketing and some tickets being re-sold for as much as 1.5 lakh — far above the original price of 12,000. But despite the buzz, many expressed their disappointment after the concert claiming that the experience fell short of expectations.

Members of the band Coldplay
Members of the band Coldplay

Following the event, social media platforms like Instagram and X were flooded with videos from dissatisfied attendees. One user Aashish, posted a video of the mum crowd on X saying, “Nahh man... WHAT IS THIS???? The crowd is quieter than a f***ing library!” Another netizen on Instagram echoed similar sentiments, resharing a video of the concert with the caption, “A really cold play!” Similarly, fans in the comment section resonated with the video saying, “Vibe to achhi hai yar, peaceful hai, shanti hai. Ek book le jata to padh bhi leta.” The general consensus was that many in the audience were more interested in capturing Instagram reels and photos than actually engaging with the music. As one comment put it, “More than half of them are just there for Insta pics & listening to the songs for the first time.”

This concert marked Coldplay's second performance in India, their first being in November 2016. The band, consisting of lead singer Chris Martin, bassist Guy Berryman, guitarist Jonny Buckland, and drummer Will Champion, will next perform in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. Known for hits like Yellow, The Scientist and A Sky Full of Stars, Coldplay continues to attract a global fanbase.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On