Coldplay recently kicked off their Music of the Spheres tour with a highly anticipated concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai last Saturday. Tickets for the event created a massive frenzy amongst fans, selling out in seconds on BookMyShow with resale prices skyrocketing and some tickets being re-sold for as much as ₹1.5 lakh — far above the original price of ₹12,000. But despite the buzz, many expressed their disappointment after the concert claiming that the experience fell short of expectations. Members of the band Coldplay

Following the event, social media platforms like Instagram and X were flooded with videos from dissatisfied attendees. One user Aashish, posted a video of the mum crowd on X saying, “Nahh man... WHAT IS THIS???? The crowd is quieter than a f***ing library!” Another netizen on Instagram echoed similar sentiments, resharing a video of the concert with the caption, “A really cold play!” Similarly, fans in the comment section resonated with the video saying, “Vibe to achhi hai yar, peaceful hai, shanti hai. Ek book le jata to padh bhi leta.” The general consensus was that many in the audience were more interested in capturing Instagram reels and photos than actually engaging with the music. As one comment put it, “More than half of them are just there for Insta pics & listening to the songs for the first time.”

This concert marked Coldplay's second performance in India, their first being in November 2016. The band, consisting of lead singer Chris Martin, bassist Guy Berryman, guitarist Jonny Buckland, and drummer Will Champion, will next perform in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. Known for hits like Yellow, The Scientist and A Sky Full of Stars, Coldplay continues to attract a global fanbase.