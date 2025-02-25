Menu Explore
Composer, lyricist and singer Mithoon and singer Pratibha Singh Baghel bag Naushad Samman in Lucknow

ByDeep Saxena
Feb 25, 2025 04:45 PM IST

Composer, lyricist and singer Mithoon and singer Pratibha Singh Baghel were awarded Naushad Samman during two ceremonies held in the state capital on Friday.

Music composer, lyricist and singer Mithoon receiving Naushad Samman from Army officials Lt Gen Surendra Singh and Maj Gen Salil Seth in Lucknow(HT Photo)
Music composer, lyricist and singer Mithoon receiving Naushad Samman from Army officials Lt Gen Surendra Singh and Maj Gen Salil Seth in Lucknow(HT Photo)

Pratibha Singh Baghel receiving Naushad Samman from Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow(HT Photo)
Pratibha Singh Baghel receiving Naushad Samman from Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow(HT Photo)

The Aashiqui 2 (2013) and Gadar 2 (2023) fame composer Mithoon received the award from Army Medical Corps Centre, Chief, Lt Gen Surendra Singh and Madhya Uttar Pradesh Sub Area (MUPSA), General Officer Commanding, Maj Gen Salil Seth at Puneet Dutt Auditorium, 11 GRC, while Pratibha was awarded by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak at a city hotel.

Singers Sakshi Taneja and Aditi Roy bagged the Shaan-e-Awadh award. The highlight of the evening was a musical evening. Hunar Creation Craft Association’s convenor Zafar Nabi and president Farida Yasmin welcomed the chief guest. UP Sangeet Natak Academy President Jayant Khot, Director Shobhit Nahar and many other dignitaries were present at the event.

Singers Sakshi Taneja performing during the Naushad Samman ceremony(Photo: HT )
Singers Sakshi Taneja performing during the Naushad Samman ceremony(Photo: HT )

Mithoon rendered a poem Asman Mein Kitne Parinde that he had penned for the film Hotel Mumbai (2019) which he dedicated to the Army personnel. “This is very special as it’s in the memory of legendary Naushad Saheb and I urge everyone to listen to his music and his enormous body of work. Eighteen years back I composed Aankhen Teri for the movie Anwar (2003) where the soul of it was Lucknow, so I did a lot of research on its culture and language. Also, my grandfather, Pandit Ram Prasad Sharma, was born in Gorakhpur so this is my janmabhoomi while Mumbai is my karmabhoomi. And, it’s a pride to get an award on the Army campus.”

Singer Aditi Roy performing in Lucknow(Photo: HT)
Singer Aditi Roy performing in Lucknow(Photo: HT)

Baghel mesmerised the guests with her soulful numbers Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon and ghazals Tumko Dekha To Yeh Khayaal Aaya (Saath Saath, 1982) and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (Umrao Jaan, 1981).

Kathak dancer Kantika Mishra presented a soulful dance performance. Aditi Roy and Sakshi Taneja too gave a musical presentation on the occasion.

