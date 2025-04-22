Conclave vs. The Conclave: Did the Oscar-winning movie nail the Vatican’s most mysterious ritual?

On April 20, Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88, and according to an official statement released by the Vatican, the cause of death was a cerebral stroke, coma, and subsequent irreversible heart failure. With his death, the world turns its attention to one of the most secretive rituals in the Catholic Church: Conclave, which is the process of electing the next pope. Coincidentally, this centuries-old tradition was the focus of one of last year’s most talked-about films, Conclave, based on the novel by Robert Harris and starring Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence. The film dramatises the inner workings of the papal election process, blending suspense, secrecy, and spiritual solemnity. But just how true to life was the movie’s portrayal of the Conclave? (L to R) Poster for the movie Conclave: the late Pope Francis

Hollywood meets Holy

Conclave follows Cardinal Lawrence, who finds himself at the heart of the Vatican during a time of great transition, tasked with overseeing the election of a new pope. As secrets surface and alliances shift, the story becomes as much a political thriller as it is a religious drama. Screenwriter Peter Straughan shared insights into the film’s creation in an interview with USA Today, stating, “We were given a private tour of the Vatican, and they were quite welcoming, actually, quite helpful. So it was a big research project, really. It's a fascinating and theatrical world, so you want to get those details right.”

Straughan emphasised their goal was to strike a balance between authenticity and creative license: “We didn't want to be toothless in our approach to the church, which has many faults, but we wanted to be respectful of the heart of the Catholic Church.” The effort paid off, as the Vatican did not publicly object to the film, suggesting that its portrayal stayed within respectful bounds.

Does the Conclave really work that way?

One of the most dramatic aspects of the film is the image of cardinals being locked inside the Vatican until a new pope is chosen — a detail that’s actually quite accurate. After the pope's death, up to 235 cardinals gather in Vatican City and are sequestered until a successful vote is cast. This tradition has long been upheld to ensure the decision is free from outside influence.

Once the ceremony begins, a Vatican official declares “extra omnes” (everyone out), and from that moment on, only the cardinals may remain. According to Straughan, “There isn't supposed to be any information coming in from the outside world, or going out, that could sway the election in any way.” While cardinals themselves are not allowed to leave, some Vatican officials may act as intermediaries if necessary.

The cardinals reside at Casa Santa Marta, a relatively modest guesthouse within Vatican grounds. Far from luxurious, it's more dormitory than a palace. Meals are served in a communal cafeteria, staffed by nuns, and cardinals are allowed to walk and talk within designated areas, such as nearby courtyards and chapels.

The voting process

The voting procedure shown in Conclave is another element where the film aligns closely with reality. During the election, cardinals vote up to four times a day. Each vote involves writing a candidate’s name on a folded ballot, which is then dropped into an urn after taking a solemn oath. The ballots are then sewn together and burned.

The smoke from the burning ballots serves as a public signal: black smoke indicates a failed vote, while white smoke means “habemus papam” (“we have a pope”). The smoke symbolism, central to the film’s most visually dramatic moments, is both accurate and deeply symbolic in real life.

Where fact ends and fiction begins

While Conclave is rooted in well-researched tradition, some elements veer into creative fiction. The film was not shot inside the Vatican — filming there is prohibited — so the crew recreated the spaces in Rome using sets and existing historic buildings. The aesthetic is convincing, though parts of the plot, including the presence of dramatic detective-style characters and shadowy conspiracies, are purely imaginative.

The final verdict

Conclave stays impressively close to the truth in terms of rituals, setting, and tone. The casting, costumes, and locations contribute to an authentic atmosphere, and the central mechanisms of the papal election are accurately depicted. Where the film takes creative liberties is in its storytelling — the added suspense, secret agendas, and plot twists are there to serve the audience, not the history books. In the end, while the real Conclave may not be quite as thrilling as its cinematic counterpart, the film gives viewers a thoughtful, respectful, and visually rich glimpse into one of the world’s most sacred processes. Catch the film on Apple TV.