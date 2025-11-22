‘Cousin hai tu meri’: Ranbir Kapoor and niece Navya Naveli Nanda decode their relation on Dining With the Kapoors

When the trailer of Dining With the Kapoors released, fans were quite excited to get a sneak peek into one of Hindi cinema’s oldest and most adored families. And of course, their love for food! What better way than a grand lunch, prepared by the creator of the Netflix special and actor-turned-chef Armaan Jain, celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor. But many wondered why Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda were a part of it. Doubts were cleared when the special released yesterday, where Ranbir Kapoor and Navya decoded their relationship for the audience, once and for all.

In the documentary, speaking to the camera, Raj Kapoor’s great-granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda opened up about the Kapoor Khandaan. She shared, “I don’t think it’s common to see five generations in a room together. And I’m really glad that we got that opportunity from so many of the elders in this family for as long as we did.” Later while waiting for lunch, Ranbir Kapoor pointed at Navya and said, “She’s my cousin. Don’t say it.” Correcting him, RK’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said, “She’s our niece, stupid.” But Ranbir shook his head in denial and hilariously said: “She is my cousin. (Pointing at Navya) Cousin hai tu meri.”

Speaking to the camera again, Navya explained, “We’ve grown up with Armaan, Aadar and Ranbir from this family tree. But I have Zahan, I have… I forget. There’s so many of us that it’s really hard to keep track. But there are lots of chachas in the family. But we’re all so close in age that I call them my cousins.”

Later in the episode, Ranbir also revealed how he was named after his late grandfather, whose real name was Ranbir Raj Kapoor. RK shared, “My name is actually my grandfather’s name. His real name was Ranbir Raj Kapoor. That’s how he used to sign his checks. And when I was born. I think they were running out of names from ‘R’, so my granduncle, Mr Shammi Kapoor, told Raj Kapoor, ‘Since you’ve not used this name, let’s give it to him. So I got the name Ranbir from him.’”

Have you watched the Kapoors in action on Dining With the Kapoors yet?