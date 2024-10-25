Crime show CID returns with original cast after 6 years: Fans say ‘itni khushi mujhe aaj tak nahi hui’

In a tweet released by Sony TV, C.I.D. is about to make a triumphant return after a six-year break. The network shared a teaser of the trailer which features good old Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman and Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Abhijeet. The post read, “Mark your calendars - 26th October ko hoga ek dhamakedar promo drop! 🎬” Created by B. P. Singh, C.I.D. originally aired on Sony Entertainment Television from January 1998 to October 2018. Over its 20-year span, it became one of India’s longest-running television shows with a remarkable total of 1,547 episodes. The television crime show C.I.D. is set to return

The teaser opens with a dramatic close-up of wounded Aditya Srivastava, then shifts to ACP Pradyuman emerging from a police van to the ominous sound of a ticking time bomb. Throughout its impressive run, the series used to feature a talented cast which included Dayanand Shetty as Inspector Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks, Shraddha Musale as Dr. Tarika and Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe; there is as of yet, no information if these members will be returning.

What netizens have to say

Most reactions were incredibly positive, which is not surprising since the show has a huge nostalgic effect on the Indian crowd. “I'm soo happy right now. I watch the old episodes on daily basis,” said an excited fan. “So, so pumped for this. Huge part of my childhood finally coming back. Excited for a tv show after a long time 🥰 will miss the comic relief Dinesh sir provided throughout the show with his cute and silly antics though,” said another. “Itni khushi mujhe aaj tak nahi hui. 😭😭😭😭 (Only CID can fix me rn),” was one more happy fan's comment.

Others were hopeful that the new rendition would finally tie up a few loose threads. “Fingers crossed hope everything works fine and abhi to wo Barboza waala ‘The Eye’ case khatam bhi karna hai 👁️👁️,” said a fan. In response, another netizen commented, “Broooo, was thinking the same!!!!! That story stopping halfway was like a scar every CID fan would carry to their grave..... I just hope somehow they integrate and complete that story.... I just can't bear the fact that we will NEVER EVER come to know what happened in that series...(main ro rha hun). 6 saal se uss gham ka bojh leke jee rha hun.”

The first promo for the new season is set to be released tomorrow on October 26.