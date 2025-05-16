‘Daddy’s not gonna get you a job’: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin and Black Warrant star Zahan Kapoor breaks down nepotism

The Kapoor Khandaan is one of the oldest and most adored filmy families of Indian cinema. While Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are well-known names who have been a part of the industry for a pretty long time, in 2023 a new Kapoor entered Bollywood — their cousin Zahan Kapoor began his journey. Son of Kunal Kapoor and grandson of Shashi Kapoor, Zahan began his career as a theatre actor before making his Bollywood debut with the film Faraaz in 2023. But it was earlier this year that he rose to fame with his incredible performance as a Tihar jailer in Vikramaditya Motwane’s series Black Warrant. Today, Zahan is winning hearts with his take on nepotism. Ranbir Kapoor and Zahan Kapoor

In a recent chat with Filmfare, Zahan Kapoor got candid and broke down the meaning of the word ‘nepotism’. The young actor shared, “What does nepotism mean? It's an undeserving, a non-meritorial advantage that someone gets given because of some personal equation. Right? That's what it is. So irrespective of the word or not, I think I was told always to never take that idea for granted that nobody's gonna, daddy's not gonna pick up the phone and get you a job. And in fact, the name and the baggage scared me to the point where I said ‘if I don't make the most of an opportunity, if a door opens for me and if I don't make the most of it, if I'm not ready, if I'm not prepared, if I don't have the wherewithal to actually stand on my own feet and confidently walk into that room, then I'm the biggest loser, matlab laanat hai mujhpe’.”

He went on to explain, “Why shouldn't I take complete advantage and also complete kind of preparation? So for me, that is my outlook. And it's not been like there's been handouts at all. So I have managed to kind of, like I said, it's taken, you think that it's easy, you have a name. It took me 12 years.” Lauding Zahan and his craft in the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “12 years??? and what do we audience see??? A brilliant actor..👏👏👏👏,” whereas another claimed, “Bro doesnt look kapoor also he literally had to struggle except for money part literally a good actor comes in category of method actor and theatre actor.”

We wish Zahan all the best as we wait for his next project!