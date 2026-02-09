Danny on Ve Haaniyaan fame: The song is a hit, but my time is yet to come! It opened avenues for me to do indie songs
Singer Danny says that he got a lot of recognition from Ve Haaniyaan, but perhaps not in the way a singer typically would. However, it opened avenues for him…
Singer Danny (originally Divyam Sharma) has seen his chartbuster track Ve Haaniyaan clock over 300 million hits on YouTube and inspire 2.4 million Instagram reels. However, the singer believes it's the track that has become a phenomenon, not him. He feels his own moment is still on the horizon but is confident he's on the right path.
“I got a lot of recognition from this song, but perhaps not in the way a singer typically would,” Danny says. “Actor-producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta made the song and featured in it, so they got much of the limelight—and that’s fine. I can’t complain, as it opened avenues for me to do independent songs. It was a great start that made me believe I am on the right track.”
Danny (29) adds, “The negative way to look at it is that I did not get as much personal visibility from the song. The positive is that people are now listening to my original music. There’s a grave difference between a song becoming a hit and an artist becoming a hit. In my case, my song has worked, but my time is yet to come.”
He is now actively featuring in songs to bridge that gap. “I came up with Chahvan Sohneya, where I did a cameo. My next two tracks will feature me as the face of the song. But my ultimate aim is to make good music that reaches a wide audience and heals listeners' hearts,” he says. “Whether I am featuring or not is important, but it should depend on the song’s requirements.”
The singer-composer has released the Hindi-Urdu track Dariya, the Punjabi number Mahiya Ranjhans, Haale Dil, Fanaa Kar De with Ravie and Sargun, and recently, Tehzeeb, which features Priyanshu Painyuli and Riddhi Kumar.
Hailing from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and now based in Mohali, Punjab, Danny shares the background of his chartbuster. The song was written by Sagar and composed by Avvy Sara.
“It was originally featured in a TV show. Someone extracted it, posted it on YouTube, and people started making reels—it went viral. Then Ravi and Sargun’s music company officially made the song, and it became a big hit.”
Danny’s family is in real estate, but he pursued his mother’s hobby: music. “I was a student dreaming of becoming a singer but had no clear idea how. I wanted to join a music institute, but my parents insisted I complete graduation. I joined a BBA program in Dehradun, where I met Suyash—I still compose with him—and we formed a small band. We started performing at college festivals and doing small gigs. I later joined AR Rahman sir’s KM Music School, but the pandemic struck within a month. Since then, it has been learning on the go.”
He has a romantic track for the Punjabi film Surbalaji, harbours Bollywood dreams, and is looking forward to giving his fans a happy surprise.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDeep Saxena
Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.