Danny on Ve Haaniyaan fame: The song is a hit, but my time is yet to come! It opened avenues for me to do indie songs

“I got a lot of recognition from this song, but perhaps not in the way a singer typically would,” Danny says. “Actor-producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta made the song and featured in it, so they got much of the limelight—and that’s fine. I can’t complain, as it opened avenues for me to do independent songs. It was a great start that made me believe I am on the right track.”

Singer Danny (originally Divyam Sharma) has seen his chartbuster track Ve Haaniyaan clock over 300 million hits on YouTube and inspire 2.4 million Instagram reels. However, the singer believes it's the track that has become a phenomenon, not him. He feels his own moment is still on the horizon but is confident he's on the right path.

Danny (29) adds, “The negative way to look at it is that I did not get as much personal visibility from the song. The positive is that people are now listening to my original music. There’s a grave difference between a song becoming a hit and an artist becoming a hit. In my case, my song has worked, but my time is yet to come.”

He is now actively featuring in songs to bridge that gap. “I came up with Chahvan Sohneya, where I did a cameo. My next two tracks will feature me as the face of the song. But my ultimate aim is to make good music that reaches a wide audience and heals listeners' hearts,” he says. “Whether I am featuring or not is important, but it should depend on the song’s requirements.”

The singer-composer has released the Hindi-Urdu track Dariya, the Punjabi number Mahiya Ranjhans, Haale Dil, Fanaa Kar De with Ravie and Sargun, and recently, Tehzeeb, which features Priyanshu Painyuli and Riddhi Kumar.