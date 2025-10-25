Ravie Dubey says Ranbir Kapoor sacrificed a lot for Ramayana, reveals how he's ‘very different’ from Yash

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming film, Ramayana. Ravie Dubey, who essays the role of Lakshman in the film, opened up about the environment on set, highlighting Ranbir Kapoor’s sacrifices for his portrayal of Lord Rama, and revealed how Ranbir and Yash are very different from each other. Ravie Dubey talked about filming Ramayana, working with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

In a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Ravie expressed his gratitude to Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra, and Mukesh Chhabra for including him in the project, saying he would always be indebted to them. He added that while film sets are usually chaotic, Ramayana’s production ran like clockwork, not a single shift was extended, and everyone was well-prepared and punctual.

Ravie Dubey on environment on the sets of Ramayana

He further shared, “That role changed me. I had to transform myself to do justice to it because the audience can easily tell when you are faking it. I completely altered my routine. In fact, all of us did, including Ranbir Kapoor. He has sacrificed so much for this film. This feels more like a yagya. We all did everything in our power to stay true to these characters, in how we behave, react, and even speak.”

Ravie Dubey talks about Ranbir Kapoor and Yash

Speaking about working with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, Ravie said, “Ranbir has an incredible aura. He’s quiet, graceful, and deeply committed. He carries a very soft energy, and I think that’s something everyone who meets him would feel. Yash, on the other hand, is an extremely friendly person, very warm and genuine. Both of them are very different, yet equally kind-hearted.”

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027. Earlier this year, the makers unveiled the first look of the film, leaving fans mesmerised and excited for its release.