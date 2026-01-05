Subodh Khanolkar’s Marathi film Dashavatar makes it to the Oscar contention list; details inside

In a landmark moment for Marathi and regional Indian cinema, filmmaker Subodh Khanolkar’s feature film Dashavatar has officially entered the Oscar contention list ahead of the upcoming 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026). The news was confirmed by director Subodh Khanolkar.

The news was confirmed by Zee Studios on social media, which hailed the development as a “historic moment for Marathi cinema.” The studio described Dashavatar as a story “born of red soil” that has now found a place on a global platform.

The Oscar contention list is curated from over 2,000 submissions from around the world, and only a select 150–250 titles make it through to this stage. Inclusion in the list marks the first official step in the Academy’s evaluation process and puts Dashavatar in direct competition with some of the year’s most acclaimed international films.

Director Subodh Khanolkar also confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of an email from the Academy. “Dashavatar has been selected in the main competition’s open film category,” he wrote, adding that it is likely the first Marathi film to achieve this distinction.

Furthermore, the film’s production banner, Ocean Film Company, described the recognition as a “landmark moment” not just for their team but for regional cinema as a whole. The producers said the film’s Oscar journey reflects years of passion, belief, and collective effort.

About Dashavatar The film, written and directed by Subodh, features an ensemble cast including Dilip Prabhavalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Vijay Kenkare, Ravi Kale, Abhinay Berde, Sunil Tawade, Aarti Wadagbalkar, and Lokesh Mittal.

The film follows Babuli Mestri, an ageing folk performer from the Konkan region known for enacting the ten avatars of Vishnu. As his eyesight begins to fail and his son Madhav aspires for a modern life, Babuli faces a deep personal crisis. Backed by Zee Studios, Ocean Film Company, and Ocean Art House Production, the project was released in theatres on 12 September 2025.