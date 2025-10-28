Deanne Panday pens heartfelt note as son Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara turns 100 days: ‘It's been a little over 3 months..’

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has been one of the year’s most talked-about films. The soulful romantic drama not only introduced Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to the big screen but also cemented them as Bollywood’s next promising faces. As the film completes 100 days, Ahaan’s mother, author and wellness expert Deanne Panday, penned an emotional post celebrating her son’s milestone moment. Ahaan Pandey and Deanne Pandey

Taking to Instagram, Deanne shared a heartwarming series of pictures that perfectly captured her pride. One of the photos shows her standing before a massive Saiyaara billboard — the same one she had admired three months ago when the film had just released. Another image features a warm embrace between Deanne and Ahaan, both smiling with unmistakable joy. She captioned the post, “It’s been a little over 3 months since Ahaan & me saw his first ever billboard. What a joyful ride that night & ever since for our son & family. So much gratitude for all the love you all have shown our son. Blessed to have experienced the purest form of joy. Thank you from our hearts. God bless you and your families always & forever...(sic).”