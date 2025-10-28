Deanne Panday pens heartfelt note as son Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara turns 100 days: ‘It's been a little over 3 months..’

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has been one of the year’s most talked-about films. The soulful romantic drama not only introduced Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to the big screen but also cemented them as Bollywood’s next promising faces. As the film completes 100 days, Ahaan’s mother, author and wellness expert Deanne Panday, penned an emotional post celebrating her son’s milestone moment.
Taking to Instagram, Deanne shared a heartwarming series of pictures that perfectly captured her pride. One of the photos shows her standing before a massive Saiyaara billboard — the same one she had admired three months ago when the film had just released. Another image features a warm embrace between Deanne and Ahaan, both smiling with unmistakable joy. She captioned the post, “It’s been a little over 3 months since Ahaan & me saw his first ever billboard. What a joyful ride that night & ever since for our son & family. So much gratitude for all the love you all have shown our son. Blessed to have experienced the purest form of joy. Thank you from our hearts. God bless you and your families always & forever...(sic).”
Deanne’s post quickly struck a chord with fans and fellow celebrities, many of whom flooded the comments with love and congratulations. Many commented on the post saying, “He is such a well brought up boy. U all totally deserve all the success 😍.” Another comment read, “Paying heartfelt gratitude to everyone who showered love on the movie, you proved that you have a golden heart. I am very much happy to see you in such a great mood. Support is the greatest blessing. May your all dreams be divinely fulfilled. Pay my love to Ahaan ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”
About Saiyaara
Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles and has been praised for its music, youthful energy, and heartfelt storytelling. The musical romantic-drama also features Varun Badola, Alam Khan, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agarwal, and Sid Makkar in pivotal roles.