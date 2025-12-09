Deepika Padukone to join Vicky Kaushal in Amar Kaushik’s Mahavatar? ‘Deepika fits that space…’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been in the news all year, regarding her upcoming projects. She was set to reunite with Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the sequel to their film Kalki 2898 AD (2024). But later excited both movies, reportedly because her demand for an 8-hour work shift wasn’t met. Deepika then joined Allu Arjun in Atlee’s next project AA22xA6 and also began shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited King . Well, according to latest buzz, Deepika is in talks to share the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the very first time.

A report by Mid Day has revealed that Deepika Padukone is the top contender to be Vicky Kaushal’s co-star in Amar Kaushik’s film Mahavatar , a mythological drama which focuses on the story of Lord Parashurama. A source was quoted saying, “The team has been looking for someone who can bring gravitas and emotional depth to the role written opposite Parashurama. Deepika fits that space perfectly. Conversations have begun, but they are still at an early stage. She is among the top names the studio has engaged with.”

The report further suggests that Mahavatar focuses on Parashurama, known as the destroyer of evil on Earth, the female lead will also have a strong character graph. The source shared, “Amar Kaushik has been clear from the beginning that the character must have equal footing in the narrative.”

Some time back it was reported that director Amar Kaushik and lead star Vicky Kaushal have decided to quit non-vegetarian food and alcohol before beginning prep for the film. While Amar has already done so, Vicky will apparently begin post completing the shoot of Love & War. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On the personal front, Vicky is currently busy enjoying fatherhood. The actor welcomed his son with wife Katrina Kaif on November 7 this year.