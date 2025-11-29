Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone might have a Dharmendra connection; here's everything to know

One of Bollywood's most iconic families — the Deols — might just be adding another member to their clan. Reports suggest that Deepika Padukone’s sister, Anisha Padukone, is preparing to walk down the aisle with businessman Rohan Acharya in the coming months. So how is that related to the Deols? Well, the connection comes from Rohan Acharya’s sister, Drisha Acharya, who is married to Karan Deol. Karan is…you guessed it, the older son of veteran actor Sunny Deol.

You might ask, how did Rohan and Anisha meet? Well, a Deccan Chronicle report claims that it was Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh, who made it all happen. The actor is close to both families, and he was also seen alongside Dharmendra in their hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), alongside Alia Bhatt. The publication quoted a source as saying, “Ranveer Singh could well have played cupid. Ranveer’s parents and Sumit Acharya are very close. It’s a wonderful family. Anisha and Rohan naturally clicked as they met over several gatherings.”

Who is Rohan Acharya? Reportedly, Rohan Acharya is an entrepreneur based in Dubai, working alongside his father, Sumit Acharya, to manage the family’s travel business. His mother, Chimoo Acharya, previously served as marketing head of a leading firm before venturing into entrepreneurship in 2002 by launching her own events company, which marked its debut with a concert headlined by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

More about Anisha Padukone Anisha, meanwhile, is Deepika Padukone's younger sister who lives in Bengaluru with her parents — badminton legend Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Beyond her sporting achievements, Anisha is the Chief Executive Officer of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, a mental health initiative founded by her sister Deepika in 2015. According to her LinkedIn profile:

“At LiveLoveLaugh, I provide strategic leadership across program development, fundraising, policy outreach and other areas. During my tenure as the CEO, LLL has emerged as a leading voice in India’s mental health sector, delivering impactful change in championing marginalised communities.