Has Dhanush introduced Mrunal Thakur to his sisters? Actor's Instagram activity fuels romance rumours

Mrunal Thakur is getting a lot of love for her role of Rabia in the Ajay Devgn led slapstick comedy release, Son of Sardaar 2, currently running in theatres. But the attention from her professional pursuits is currently seriously competing with the growing eyeballs on her personal life — and if you don't know that this is Dhanush we're talking about, you really are living under a rock. Has Dhanush introduced Mrunal Thakur to his sisters? Some Instagram sleuthing may suggest so(Photos: Instagram, Facebook)

The actor flew down to Mumbai some time back, seemingly with the sole purpose of attending the premiere for Son of Sardaar 2 as Mrunal's guest. Now while this in itself is of course no obvious giveaway, there hug, whispers and very evident chemistry in the clip from the event — now viral — was all the proof prying eyes needed. Add to this a source-based report from News18 Showsha which affirmatively confirmed the brewing romance (whilst also mentioning that neither party is in any hurry to go public with it) and the internet has a hundred percent split itself into shippers and non-shippers.

Well good news for the former, some Instagram sleuthing by fans has birthed the conclusion that Dhanush has gone as far as to introduce Mrunal to his sisters. As per an ETimes report, Mrunal has started following Dhanush's elder sisters, Dr. Karthika Karthik and Vimala Geetha on Instagram. And as a matter of fact, the digital gesture has been returned by them as well with both following back Mrunal. A Pinkvilla report then proceeded to imply that this may mean that Dhanush has introduced Mrunal to his sisters — though there is of course, no sure fire way of knowing.

And it seems like it's going to be a while before we get even the slightest nod of acknowledgement. Mrunal for one, has never really been very vocal about her personal life. Dhanush on the other hand, was married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya, also the mother to their two sons Yatra and Linga, for 18 years before announcing their split in 2022 — he too has largely maintained a low profile when it comes to his personal life.

So do you ship the rumoured pair?