Dhanush starrer Kalam to be shot in Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, deets inside

Actor Dhanush is set to play the lead role in the upcoming biopic of the late APJ Abdul Kalam, who was the 11th President of India. The announcement was made at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, much to the joy of the fans. Now, we have exclusively learnt that the shooting of the film which is yet to go on floors will take place in several locations including Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu, places where Dr Kalam was born and raised. Dhanush will be playing the role of APJ Abdul Kalam.

Producer Abhishek Agarwal is "thrilled" to bring the story to audience. He tells us, "Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam ji’s remarkable journey began in the culturally rich yet rural town of Rameswaram. His father owned a boat that ferried Hindu pilgrims between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi — locations that hold deep spiritual and historical significance. It will be truly exciting to see these iconic places come alive on screen."

He adds, “We have multiple locations in mind for the shoot to authentically capture each phase of his incredible story. The journey is vast, and so will be the canvas on which we bring it to life.”

The film, which will be helmed by Om Raut, will only go on floors after the Mahurat shoot, which is expected to take place soon. As for the budget of the film, Abhishek doesn't want to limit the creativity.

"I’ve never been someone who believes in chasing a film's success through its budget. In fact, The Kashmir Files was a small film that turned into a blockbuster purely because of the audience. A similar story unfolded with Karthikeya 2. While The Kashmir Files created history, Karthikeya 2, despite being made on a modest budget, was embraced as a pan-India film — again, solely because of the audience," he says, adding, "That’s why, when it comes to this film, we are not thinking in terms of budget right now. We’re committed to doing everything this story demands, without cutting corners. No compromises— that’s our promise."

The producer shares why Dhanush is the perfect choice for the film: "What can one say about an actor who has already won 4 National Awards and 8 Filmfare Awards? He disappears into every role he takes on, whether playing a young man, an old soul, or even dual characters. He excels effortlessly, again and again. With both Dhanush and Dr. Kalam hailing from Tamil Nadu, it will be thrilling not just for fans, but for all of us, to witness him portraying one of India’s most revered figures," Abhishek concludes.