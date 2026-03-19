Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun's father Raj opens up about their relationship: ‘She took care of me like a Dhurandhar…’

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge builds anticipation, Sara’s growing presence in the industry is being matched by emotional reflections from her father, who credits her for shaping both his personal journey and professional path.

Once remembered as a talented child actor, Sara Arjun stepped into the global spotlight with her debut in Dhurandhar . Starring alongside Ranveer Singh, the young actor’s rise has been swift and deeply personal for her father, Raj Arjun, who recently opened up about her impact on his life.

Raj described the years that followed as a period of intense struggle, where uncertainty loomed large. During that time, Sara became his emotional anchor. “Year after year, she was growing up while I was struggling, but she didn’t just hold my finger, she held my soul," he shared.

He revealed that while he had landed his first lead role soon after her birth, the project never materialised. Yet, the setback did not deter him. Instead, it strengthened his resolve. “If this soul hadn’t come into my life, I wouldn’t have been this person or this artist today," he said.

Speaking at Kommune India’s SpokenFest, Raj Arjun reflected on the turning point that Sara’s birth brought into his life. “In 2005, a soul came into my life. I had heard that daughters are a blessing, and I got to live that blessing too."

‘She took care of me like a Dhurandhar…’ In one of the most moving parts of his speech, Raj spoke about how their relationship evolved beyond the traditional roles of parent and child. “She took care of me like a Dhurandhar," he said, underlining how Sara became his pillar of support during his lowest phases.

He also spoke about adapting to the demands of fatherhood. “Sometimes you have to be the wind beneath her wings. I did that too and stayed hopeful," he added.

Raj further recalled a life-changing moment in 2016 when he accompanied Sara to casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office. What followed proved pivotal. “She held Mukesh’s hand and dragged him outside. She turned her destiny towards me, and I bagged a role in Secret Superstar," he said.

The film, backed by Aamir Khan, marked an important shift in his career. Reflecting on Sara’s role in his life, he added, “She would explain things to me, hold me, and brighten up my world."

Today, as Sara Arjun continues to gain recognition, Raj says watching her succeed is deeply fulfilling. “When that daughter is spreading her light in the world, being a Dhurandhar, she shares that spotlight with me too," he said.

Summing up his emotions, he added, “People say daughters hold their father’s hand and move forward, but I reached my destination holding my daughter’s hand. This brightness of my life is called Sara."

Sara made her Hindi film debut with Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, and is set to reprise her role as Yalina in the sequel. The film also features actors like R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, and was released in theatres on March 19.