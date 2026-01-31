Dhurandhar on OTT: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna leave netizens deeply impressed, fans call it ‘pure cinema’

Within two months of release, Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar has already found a place in the history of Indian cinema as a must-watch masterpiece. Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in never-seen-before avatars, the film broke records at the box office and received rave reviews. So when it arrived on the digital platform yesterday, after a successful run at cinema halls, several fans sat down to binge-watch the 3 hour 34 minutes long gem. Here’s what netizens have to say about Dhurandhar now, after watching it on OTT.

Movie-lovers are floored by Dhurandhar ! Lauding the film, director Aditya Dhar and the team, one such netizen shared, “Finished binging this for the first time on Netflix. Man what a filmm. This is art @AdityaDharFilms . I wish i would have seen it in theatres(par mere gaanv mai internet ka milna hi mushkil hai) will definitely travel 100kms for Part 2 ❤️‍🔥,” whereas a Twitter review read, “#Dhurandhar proves how brilliance in storytelling, making, presentation & performance can elevate a film, without relying on heavy VFX or CGI. This is pure cinema, and a powerful reminder that cinema truly belongs on the big screen. @AdityaDharFilms sir Luv U.”

A fan shared, “The peak Indian film of 2025💎 Even though the film duration is more than 3hr felt lag. Excellent performance from entire cast💥 @RanveerOfficial manh always your fan of your performance📈 Akshaye Khanna⚡️ Music & BGM was too good😇 eagerly waiting for second part🕺.” Lauding Ranveer Singh, a netizen gushed, “💥Bow down to Ranveer Singh, a force of nature and the finest actor of his generation 💥Every glance, every silence, his eyes carried the pain, rage, and resilience of an Indian during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks,” whereas another wrote, “@RanveerOfficial Sir I have seen your all movies but #Dhurandhar has been your finest in terms of acting and range! No offence to any other actors but you have nailed the role like no one else. Eagerly waiting for the part 2. You’re truly, One of the Fan!!”

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2 to arrive in theatres on March 19.