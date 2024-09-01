Dia Mirza on Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein re-release: I was miserable when it didn't work initially

Re-releases are becoming a notable trend this season, with films of various genres, from thrillers like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) to blockbusters such as Kantara (2022), finding their way back into theatres. The latest addition to this phenomenon is Dia Mirza and R Madhavan starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM), which celebrated another release on August 30 in select theatres. This re-release marks the film’s return to the big screen more than two decades after its debut in 2001. Dia Mirza made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

When asked if this trend reflects a lack of charm in new films, Mirza offers a thoughtful perspective. “I think there are more serious films that can also be re-released. A whole new generation is getting exposed to the beauty and magnificence of that thought process. These re-releases are also playing on nostalgia. I know of people in their 20s, 40s and even 60s who have seen this film in different stages of their life. Nostalgia is a very powerful emotion, and these films tap that sensory sense. People feel like revisiting those times,” says the 42-year-old.

Mirza’s personal connection to the re-release is evident, as she shares, “My husband has already booked his ticket and wants to see the re-release because he didn't watch it when it released. My family too wants to go and watch it.”

She also shares an interesting tidbit about the film’s title. “It was the film’s poster design team’s idea to abbreviate the title. Some would pronounce it ‘Rhythm’ and thought that’s the title of the film!” she shares.

Mirza recalls the initial reception of RHTDM and says, “It was cruel, the experience of dealing with it as a newcomer."

"It was also a time when the industry and media judged a person by their success or failure. There was so much anticipation, so much effort put into introducing me to the industry. It felt very personal. I felt I had let everybody down, I was miserable. I remember being dropped from several films I had been signed for. I was all of 19, I had no understanding of how the industry works. There were very harsh lessons one had to learn quickly,” she adds.

Over the years, Mirza has seen how RHTDM has become a cult classic. She says it's surprising that it cuts across age groups, and different people have watched it at different times of their life. "It has insane repeat viewing viewership. I have seen a lot of fans say it's time to show the film the love it didn't get in its first round,” she ends with a smile.