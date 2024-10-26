Did Shraddha Kapoor mistake a fan for Aditya Roy Kapur in a viral video? Netizens think so

Sometimes the onscreen chemistry between two actors is so convincing in a film that even fans begin to think they are actually together in real life. Such was the case with Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, who won audiences over when they shared the screen for the first time in Aashiqui 2 (2013) as Arohi and Rahul. They looked amazing together and their sweet onscreen romance was a treat for movie-buffs. The two reunited in Ok Jaanu (2017), and managed to create magic again. While we wait for them to announce their next, Shraddha bumped into someone who looked a lot like Aditya this morning at the airport. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the airport today, at different times

At least that’s what netizens think. In a video which has now gone viral on social media, Shraddha stopped and obliged a fan with a selfie today. The fan in this clip was sporting a beard and hairstyle very similar to Aditya’s airport look from this morning. Yes, they were both spotted at the airport today, just at different times! What left fans gushing is the fact that Shraddha stared at him for a minute extra as she walked away. Netizens are now convinced that even Shraddha mistook this fan for Aditya!

In the comment section below, one social media user shared, “Shraddha got a glimpse of Aditya Kapoor 😂😂,” whereas another joked, “Shraddha be like: You remind me of someone 🙄.” A third netizen guessed, “Shraddha ne samjha ke sarapraij toh nhi diya Aditya ne,” whereas another internet user commented: “Dear shradha,he is not Aditya roy Kapoor 😂😂😂😂.” This post has also left netizens hoping for a reunion soon. One such hopeful fan commented: “Aashiqi 3. V 😢inhi ko laooo😍.”

On the work front, Shraddha is currently soaring high on the success of her blockbuster hit horror comedy Stree 2. Aditya, on the other hand, was last seen on the web series The Night Manager, which was nominated in the Best Drama Series category at the 52nd International Emmy Awards.