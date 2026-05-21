Dileep Raj dies after cardiac arrest: Experts warn why relying completely on smartwatches for diagnosis is not safe

The reported death of Kannada actor Dileep Raj after a cardiac arrest has reignited debate around the growing dependence on smartwatches and wearable health devices. Multiple reports suggest that the 47-year-old may have initially relied on smartwatch readings before seeking medical attention and being rushed to the hospital. This raises concerns about whether wearable technology can create a false sense of reassurance during medical emergencies. Smartwatches, experts say, are a good tool but not the final word on diagnosing a heart issue.

The incident comes at a time when smartwatches have become an everyday health companion for millions, especially younger users, tracking heart rate, sleep, stress, oxygen levels and physical activity in real time. While doctors say these devices can help monitor general wellness and sometimes flag irregularities, they stress that consumer wearables are not medical diagnostic tools and cannot reliably rule out heart attacks or other serious cardiac conditions.

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Cardiologists say the larger concern is India’s rising burden of early heart disease. A 2025 AIIMS autopsy-based study found that cardiovascular disease accounted for 57.2% of sudden deaths among Indians aged 18–45, with coronary artery disease emerging as one of the leading causes. Experts warn that stress, poor sleep, sedentary lifestyles, untreated metabolic disorders and delayed recognition of symptoms are increasingly contributing to sudden cardiac events among seemingly healthy adults.

Smartwatches may help monitor wellness, but doctors say they are not diagnostic tools. Padma Shri-awarded cardiologist Mohsin Wali says ECG readings on watches are limited because proper ECG interpretation requires multiple contact points. “ECG cannot be taken by one hand… there cannot be a correct recording of ECG,” he says.

Dr Wali also calls claims around blood pressure and blood sugar tracking through watches a “hoax”. According to him, wearables may help track broad physiological patterns or rhythm disturbances, but they cannot rule out a heart attack. “Relying upon the smart watch is a total failure. It just adds to your information,” he says.

Why immediate testing by experts is critical Explaining the need for urgent testing in suspected heart attacks, Dr Krishan Yadav, senior consultant - cardiology at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, says heart rate alone is not a reliable sign. “During a heart attack, the heart rate can be fast or slow; that’s not a criterion to determine if someone is facing one,” he says.

Doctors diagnose a heart attack using an Electrocardiogram (ECG) with electrodes placed on the chest and legs. He stresses the first hour is critical, as early treatment helps save heart muscle and reduce complications. “The sooner we look into it, the more we can save the muscles, because that’s the main power of the heart anyway,” he adds.

He advises getting an ECG immediately in case of chest pain, noting that smartwatches with single-lead ECG can help track palpitations over time, but remain a supportive, and not a definitive tool.

Factors that contribute to silent heart attack One of the biggest myths around sudden cardiac deaths is that looking healthy automatically means having a healthy heart. Cardiologists say many cardiac patients today are not visibly unfit.

Doctors warn that hidden plaque buildup, untreated metabolic problems, stress, poor sleep and delayed recognition of symptoms are increasingly common risk factors.

Modern lifestyle patterns, including disrupted sleep cycles, erratic meal timings, untreated blood pressure, insulin resistance and sedentary work routines, can silently damage arteries over the years.

Cardiologists advise regular preventive cardiac screening after 40, especially for Indians with stress, family history or metabolic risk factors.

Warning signs your smartwatch may miss Doctors say symptoms matter more than smartwatch readings. A person may still be having a heart attack even if the watch shows a ‘normal’ pulse or oxygen level. Warning signs include chest pressure, pain spreading to the jaw or left arm, unexplained sweating, nausea, sudden fatigue, dizziness and breathlessness.

Dr Ravi Prakash, senior consultant, cardiology, at PSRI Hospital, says that while smartwatches are “good for home monitoring”, not all heart problems show up on these devices. Relying on them completely, he warns, can delay treatment. So even if the watch shows a normal reading, symptoms such as chest pain and breathlessness should never be ignored.