Cardiologist warns 'this daily habit doubles your heart attack risk and most people don't think twice about it'
Sitting too much? Your heart might be in danger – Dr Bhojraj warns that prolonged sitting can increase heart attack risks and healthcare costs.
A cardiologist is sounding the alarm on a modern epidemic that most people ignore: the act of staying still. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a California-based specialist with over more than decades of experience in cardiovascular medicine, took to Instagram on April 1 to highlight a daily habit that he said significantly elevates the danger of life-threatening cardiac events. Also read | Cardiologist shares top prevention tips for people in 20s, 30s, 40s to reduce risk of heart attacks and heart disease
The danger of 'sitting for hours'
"This daily habit doubles your heart attack risk, and most people don't think twice about it," Dr Bhojraj shared in a blunt advisory. While many focus on diet or smoking, he argued that the lack of physical movement was a primary driver of heart disease in his clinical practice.
"After 20+ years, I’ve seen it all...and the one habit that shows up every time: people don’t move enough. Sitting for hours slows circulation, raises blood sugar, and increases clot risk. That’s how heart attack and stroke risk climbs," Dr Bhojraj shared.
What should you do?
The cardiologist highlighted that the solution does not necessarily require a gruelling gym regimen, but rather a fundamental shift in how we approach our hourly routine. He advised: “Stand up every 30–60 minutes. Walk. Do a few squats. Move your body daily. It’s truly that simple.”
Global health data supports the warning
Dr Bhojraj’s observations are backed by data from the World Health Organisation (WHO). In its 2024 fact sheet, the WHO identified physical inactivity as one of the leading risk factors for mortality from non-communicable diseases.
The WHO reported that adults who do not meet recommended levels of physical activity have a 20 to 30 percent increased risk of death compared to those who are sufficiently active. It added that sedentary behaviour is a direct contributor to hypertension and obesity, both of which are primary 'gateway' conditions for cardiovascular failure.
Furthermore, a study cited by the WHO in 2022 highlighted that sedentary lifestyles are responsible for approximately $27 billion in annual direct healthcare costs globally, as physical inactivity leads to a surge in type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
Medical experts explain that prolonged sitting leads to 'metabolic slowdown'. When the body remains stationary, the enzymes that break down fats (lipids) in the blood decrease. According to supporting cardiovascular reports, the relationship between sitting and heart health is clear: the modern environment — designed for desks and couches — is at odds with human biology. Click here to read more.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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