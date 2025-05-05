Diljit Dosanjh will share the table with Shakira and Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger at MET Gala 2025: Report

Popular Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is reportedly going to be seated next to international icons Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger at this year’s MET Gala 2025. According to a report in The Times of India, sources close to the event claim that Diljit has been invited not only to walk the red carpet, but also to join the inner circle of elite guests inside Anna Wintour’s ultra-exclusive dinner. Diljit Dosanjh will apparently be seated on the same table as Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger

Diljit, known for songs such as Lover, GOAT and Kinni Kinni among others, will be hosted at the gala by acclaimed fashion designer Prabal Gurung, who is also styling his outfit for the night. According to reports, Prabal is creating a traditional yet contemporary look, rooted in Indian craftsmanship, and reflective of Diljit’s proud Punjabi identity.

Diljit will be seated alongside Shakira, the Colombian pop queen known for her electrifying hits such as Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don't Lie among other, and Nicole Scherzinger, the Pussycat Dolls frontwoman known for pipular International hits including Beep and Don't Cha. The seating plan is believed to reflect a celebration of diverse cultural voices in fashion and entertainment.

As the MET Gala embraces this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the inclusion and spotlight on artists from various global backgrounds, including South Asia, is being seen as a meaningful step toward more inclusive storytelling in fashion.

Adding to the Indian presence this year, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Kiara Advani have also reportedly arrived in New York ahead of their MET Gala debuts. Shah Rukh will be dressed by celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who teased his look with a cryptic Instagram caption: “KING KHAN. BENGAL TIGER.” Meanwhile, veteran attendee Priyanka Chopra Jonas will return for her fifth appearance, this time walking the carpet with Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing — continuing her legacy of global impact and Indian pride.