Shakira’s show-stopping Gaurav Gupta outfit took 600 hours to make; features metallic wolf breastplate, sculpted skirt

Shakira set the stage on fire with her unmatched energy as she kicked off her highly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The global music icon stunned in a breathtaking custom creation by an Indian designer, turning the opening night into a couture spectacle. Draped in a dreamy blue ensemble, she looked straight out of fashion fantasy, leaving fans in absolute awe. Let's decode her stunning look. (Also read: Shakira’s latest fiery red custom Anamika Khanna look is giving ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ energy ) Shakira stuns in Gaurav Gupta's Couture for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour opening. (Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial)

Shakira stuns in custom Gaurav Gupta gown

Shakira stunned in a custom Gaurav Gupta Couture creation, opening the show in a sculptural Lunar Blue Wolf Gown. Exuding fluid elegance and raw strength, she commanded the stage with effortless grace. The highlight of her look? A custom-molded metallic breastplate, sculpted to perfection and adorned with an intricate wolf motif— a powerful tribute to her untamed spirit and unwavering artistry.

Gaurav Gupta, known for his high-fashion drama, poured over 600 hours of meticulous craftsmanship into the design, incorporating techniques first introduced in his Paris Couture Week collection Aarohanam SS24. The gown's cascading layers embodied movement and transformation, while the hand-sculpted metallic breastplate added a battle-ready edge—making Shakira appear not just as a performer but as a warrior commanding the stage.

How she styled her look

Her makeup look was equally glamorous, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick shade. Her luscious blonde tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose with a middle parting. The stunning look was flawlessly curated by celebrity fashion stylist Nicolas Bru.

Sharing Shakira's pictures on Instagram, Gaurav expressed his excitement, writing, "@shakira in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture for the opening night of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour @lmynlworldtour_." He further added, "Shakira wears the Lunar Wolf Breast Plate with an Ocean Wave Sculpted Silk Organza Skirt."