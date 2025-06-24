Diljit Dosanjh’s fluent interview in English irks netizens amid Hania-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy: ‘Everything is a lie’

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has been trending online since the last few days but sadly not for the right reasons. He is being brutally trolled across social media by netizens who are hurt that Diljit is sharing the screen with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. A few months ago after the Pahalgam terror attack, rumours were rife that Hania, who was all set for her Bollywood debut, would be replaced in Diljit’s film as Pak actors were banned. However, when the trailer was shared, fans were introduced to Hania as a prominent character in Sardaar Ji 3. This is because the film was shot before the war-like situation between India and Pakistan. Amid this controversy, an interview of Diljit has now surfaced online where he can be seen speaking in English. Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir

For the longest time, Diljit Dosanjh has maintained that his English is not perfect and he often finds it difficult to express himself fluently in the language, opting for Punjabi instead. Even during his car ride with Shakira before the 2025 Met Gala, Diljit was on his phone learning English from Chat GPT in a viral video. Well, a few weeks ago Diljit sat down with Recording Academy/Grammys President Panos A. Panay for a chat. A clip from the same has now surfaced on social media, where the Punjabi star is speaking in English. Netizens, still angry about Hania Aamir’s casting in Sardaar Ji 3, are now accusing Diljit of lying that he can’t speak in English, calling it all an ‘act’.

Under a Reddit thread, one social media user claimed, “When the Grammy President calls, you can no longer continue your act of not knowing English😂,” whereas another comment read, “His English, marriage, patriotism everything is....I don't know what to call it....an ACT maybe?” A netizen stated, “Everything about him in the public domain is a lie!!,” whereas another wrote, “OMG he was acting all along of not knowing english lmao. Such a fake guy 😱😱. Hope they throw him out of border 2. And we have been hyping this man eww, he used india as a cash cow only and fooled us all along . Thank God he's mask has been peeling off slowlys.” A comment also read, “Loser! Liar! I remember watching so many interviews where he put on a convincing act of not knowing English. How convenient?! The fact that he is married with a child yet continued his public admiration for a much, much younger Kylie Jenner. This man is problematic. And despite the backlash, he’s now releasing his film with Hania Amir.”

There were some, however, who came out in Diljit’s support. One such internet user shared, “Are ppl dumb to think he knew nothing at all like he literally speaks English in his vlogs and stuff? Hes just comfortable speaking in his language otherwise normally and not so fluent in English. It’s not some giant conspiracy or act,” whereas another wrote, “Go watch the full interview OP, he clearly states at the beginning of this interview to the Grammy President that he doesn't know fluent English, but he's been learning and wants to try speaking it more, hence him doing this interview. So by your logic, a person shouldn't learn new skills, and if they do, they were fibbing lol.”

Sardaar Ji 3, also starring Neeru Bajwa, is set to release overseas on June 27. It will not be released in Indian theatres.