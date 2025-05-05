Director Paul Feig dismisses clash between Another Simple Favor's Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick: 'Frustrating for me'

Hollywood director Paul Feig is setting the record straight about speculation surrounding actor Blake Lively and her Another Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick. Speaking in a recent interview, to Esquire, Paul dismissed online chatter about a behind-the-scenes rift, expressing both frustration and admiration when discussing Blake’s professionalism on set. Anna Kedrick, Paul Feig and Blake Lively

"Blake is an amazing collaborator, so when I read people’s misconceptions about how movies are made, it’s just frustrating for me. Every star I’ve worked with works this way. The idea that a star just shows up and you go 'Here’s the script' — please point me to one movie star who works that way,” Paul said.

Paul didn’t hold back when addressing the online narrative that often fuels unfounded drama. “When the gang on the internet get [up in arms] about something, it’s just like, 'Guys, you don’t know what you’re talking about.' I love working with Blake — she’s just the best," he added.

While Another Simple Favor has been garnering attention for reuniting its beloved leads in another round of darkly comic thrills, Blake has also been making headlines due to her ongoing legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Despite the mounting scrutiny she faces online, Paul continues to stand firmly in her corner.

“Outrage is the most boring emotion humans have these days,” he said, calling out the performative anger often seen across social media. “When it’s towards something meaningful, that’s great. But people get outraged at everything? It’s like, this is what you’re angry about? There’s other things to be outraged about — please, go and help make the world a better place,” he concluded.

Another Simple Favor follows a quirky mommy blogger who becomes entangled once again in the web of a stylish, dangerous con artist. The film marks a rare sequel for Feig, who typically avoids follow-ups — but in this case, he’s hinted that he’s open to continuing the story. Round three may be on the horizon.