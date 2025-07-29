Disha Patani's sister has some choice words for Aniruddhacharya over guru's live-in relationship remarks

Spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya's recent comments can at best be described as polarising. During a recent sermon, speaking about modern day relationships, particularly in context of live-ins, he expressed how men tend to find themselves women around 25 years of age, women who he then affirmatively describes as having slept around with at least 4 to 5 people. Disha Patani's sister Khushboo blasts Aniruddhacharya over recent comments(Photos: X)

This comment, for obvious reasons, found the internet pretty divided in how it was received. Disha Patani's sister Khusboo for one however, knew exactly which side of the debate she fell on. Taking to her social media, she shared quite an enraged and strongly worded video in which through no uncertain terms, she expressed how strongly she disagreed with his views.

Taking serious offence to the way the term 'sleeping around' was expressed in terms of women, Khushboo referred to Aniruddhacharya as a 'bastard', further referring to his followers as "anti-nationalists" and "naamards".

Khushboo's main bone of contention with what Aniruddhacharya said was the fact that while he unabashedly expressed his opinion on women who are in live-in relationships, he had no take, let alone an explosive one, on the men of the society currently in a live-in situation. Finally, she couldn't wrap her head around what the issue was with a couple being in a live-in relationship.

Who is Khushboo Patani?

Khushboo Patani, elder sister to actor Disha Patani, is a former Lieutenant in the Indian Army. Hailing from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, she pursued a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the DIT School of Engineering, following which she cleared a government exam and began her service in the Indian Army as a lieutenant.

Speaking of Disha and Khushboo, the two seem to share quite the close bond with the actor even referring to the latter as 'wonder woman'.

Do you agree with Khushboo's strongly worded take on Aniruddhacharya's comments?