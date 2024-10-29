Diwali 2024: We carry on the tradition of clay diyas and handmade rangolis, says Gurmeet Choudhary

Ask actor Gurmeet Choudhary what his most favourite memory of Diwali is, and he is quick to say, “Celebrating it in Srinagar at a cantonment.” He shares, “My dad was in the Army and would be transferred every few years.” So, as a child, Choudhary got to celebrate Diwali in different cities across the country. Gurmeet Choudhary at Kandeel Gali Photo: Bhushan Koyande

“I have enjoyed the festivities in many cities and the local traditions there,” he says, but insists that spending Diwali in Srinagar with “all fauji bhais” in the biting cold of Kashmir is something that he can never forget.

The 40-year-old takes us shopping for lanterns in Kandeel Gully in Mumbai’s Matunga, and can’t help but gush over the variety: “I am amazed to see the number of kandils in this market and the varieties that they have to offer. I am fascinated by kandils (lanterns). Back in my village in Bihar when I was a child, I would see kandils in almost every house. It’s a beautiful memory that I still cherish.”

‘Har saal kuch naya aata hai market mein’

Choudhary makes a point of shopping in local markets. He looks forward to new offerings every year as “har saal kuch naya aata hai market mein”. He notes, “Nothing beats buying the mitti ka diya, which is a must in our house. No matter how many candles we have, including the modern, LED-light candles, we make sure to carry on the tradition of clay diyas and handmade rangolis.”

An advocate for vocal for local, he adds, “We buy these from local markets and soak the diyas overnight in water and then dry them out the next day. My brother and I would make long wicks for diyas while preparing for the Diwali day and soak them in oil. Those wicks would last all night. Even now, Debinna (Bonnerjee, wife) and I light up many diyas with long wicks around the house.”

‘I do most of the shopping for my daughters’

“Every year, I buy new clothes for my family. But I end up doing most of the shopping for my daughters, Lianna (2) and Divisha (1). I love getting lovely Indian festive wear for them. And they enjoy dressing up in them. Lianna, who can talk now, only wants to wear ghagras,” he shares.

‘Sugar-free mithai, beetroot halwa’

As an actor, Choudhary is mindful of what he eats, even during festive season. He shares, “I’m on a diet. So, I opt for sugar-free mithai. I make beetroot halwa and relish it. I grate beetroot and cook it with desi ghee and almond milk till it is caramelised. This three-ingredient halwa is healthy, and the sweetness is just right.”

Chhappan bhog at home

Chaudhary shares that “chhappan prakaar ke dishes are made at home” for Diwali: “We have the puja bahut dhoom dhaam se, mann se. I have seen my dad and my family puja karte hue. Diwali matlab ghar ka khaana. We have friends and family come over and we celebrate together.”

The actor, still close to his roots, says, “There’s a tradition that I follow, as I am from Bihar. After the puja, we make a small fire with a diya outside the main door and make a cross with a special kind of baans (bamboo) and jump over it.” And while doing so, they chant, “Gareebi, beemari bahar jaaye. Khushaali, Laxmiji andar aaye”. “Debinna and I do this even today. And our kids do it with us, too,” he signs off.