Diwali 2025: Pankaj Tripathi gets nostalgic as he remembers Diwali in hometown: Bijli ki jhalare wo sukh nahi deti jo...

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most sought after actors in the film industry currently but at heart he continues to be the simple man from Belsand, Gopalgunj in Bihar who celebrated festivals in simple and beautiful ways. As the countdown to Diwali has commenced, Pankaj shares how they celebrated the festival back home. Pankaj Tripathi talks about Diwali celebrations back home.

"In the village we used to have mitti ke diye with cotton wicks. It used to be organic and peaceful Diwali," shares Pankaj.

Unlike the city celebrations, Pankaj reveals that the trend of firecrackers was not as much back home.

"Humare yahan patako ka chalan nahi tha zyada aur kaaran ye tha ki tez awaaz se gaaye, pashu Darr jaate the. Iss wajeh se darwaze pe hum pataake nahi jala paate the. To sirf fuljhari and mitte ke diye," shares the actor who will next be seen in Mirzapur The Film.

The food used to be simple and homemade for the actor, who left the village to pursue his love for acting and is now settled in Mumbai.

"Hum apne ghar mein diye laga ke, dur se ja ke dekhte the. Apne ghar ko diye ki roshni mein dekhne ka alag sukh tha. Bijli ki jhalare wo sukh nahi deti jo diye dete the. Aur usko jaalaye rakhne ki bhi duty hai," he says.

For this year, he has left the planning to his wife and daughter and says “Unke plan mein main bass shamil ho jata hun.”