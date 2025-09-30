Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi and his family buy two apartments worth nearly ₹11 crore in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, his wife Mridula Tripathi, and their daughter Aashi Tripathi have purchased two apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri West and Kandivali West areas for ₹10.85 crore in two separate transactions, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, his wife Mridula Tripathi, and their daughter Aashi Tripathi have purchased two apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri West and Kandivali West areas for almost ₹11 crore in two separate transactions.. (Representational photo)

The documents show that the first transaction involves Pankaj Tripathi and his daughter Aashi, who have purchased an apartment for ₹9.98 crore in a building named Seabliss in Andheri West.

The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 2,026 sq ft and a balcony area of 346 sq ft, totalling 2,372 sq ft. The deal includes three parking spaces for cars. The apartment was sold by Aashna Developers Westwin.

The transaction was registered on July 8, 2025, for which a stamp duty payment of Rs. 59.89 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000 were paid, the documents showed.

The second transaction involves his wife, Mridula Tripathi, and their daughter, Aashi Tripathi, for ₹87 lakh, and is located in a building named Aashapura Heritage, in Kandivali West, Mumbai. The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 424.95 sq ft. The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 4.35 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, the documents showed.

The transaction was registered on September 5, 2025.

Pankaj Tripathi and the sellers could not be reached for a comment.

According to SquareYards, Pankaj Tripathi is an Indian actor known primarily for his work in Hindi films and web series. He has earned recognition for his performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Stree, Ludo, and Mirzapur, among others.