Diwali special | Divya Dutta: I disguise myself to do festival shopping

“This is the time to unwind, and it's like ‘kaam ki baat Diwali ke baad.’ It’s time to spread happiness with family, friends, and those who work for you!” she says. “Above all, it’s about pampering yourself – dressing up well, decorating your house, and refreshing everything. There is something about this festival… pata nahi kya. Hawa main kuch naya hota hai!”

A non-negotiable tradition for Divya is her Diwali shopping. “I literally go mad when it comes to festive shopping! I put on a cap, mask, and big sunglasses, and I head to the busiest market in Mumbai,” she reveals, explaining her incognito style. “I feel that even if you are a known face, you should not distance yourself from these small joys of life. I disguise myself and try not to talk much, as people recognise my voice, so I give signals to my brother and we shop. (laughs) I love indulging in that mahaul.”

At home, she has continued the tradition of making halwa, a skill she learned from her mother. “Suji ka halwa is a must in my home, and I make it with a lot of love and passion. Even my cook says, ‘aapke haath ka halwa koi nahi banata.’ I also enjoy decorating the ‘hatti’ (earthen hut) during the puja, as it is believed to bring prosperity. I perform the puja tradition exactly as my mother used to do.”

Her must-visit place during the festivities is the home of actor Shabana Azmi. “Besides that, we have a get-together with my close group, which includes actors, writers, DOPs, and directors. I do miss (Amitabh) Bachchan saheb’s party, which used to happen on Diwali day.”

Despite being a self-professed “die-hard sari person,” Divya prefers to wear a lehnga on the day of the festival.

She has also managed to succeed in keeping her Diwali free for herself so far. “Shoots do happen these days, but luckily, I have always been at home for the festival. Last year, I was shooting close to Diwali, but I reached home just in time.”

She signs off with a note to celebrate with light and to say no to crackers, for the sake of the environment and pets.