Diwali special| Shriya Pilgaonkar shares her favourite ritual with mom Supriya Pilgaonkar

Come Diwali, and there’s a family tradition that Shriya Pilgaonkar just has to make time for: making the rangoli with her mom, actor Supriya Pilgaonkar. “I have spent the last two-three weeks filming, and just got back to Mumbai. I am in the festive mode now. As Maharashtrians, we have certain Diwali specific things to our culture. My mother and I have a yearly tradition of doing the rangoli together, she is amazing at it! We make one for each day of the Diwali week. My neighbours also come over, and we make paper candles together,” beams the 36-year-old, who will be seen next in Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Shriya adds that the festive mood doesn’t finish with Diwali. “It feels like the beginning of the end of the year, on a very positive note. After Diwali, the year is tapering towards the holiday season,” she says.

Recalling one of the most special Diwali celebrations, Shriya shares, “One of my most special Diwalis was when I was filming a British series, Beecham House directed by Gurinder Chatha and we shot in London. Then when we shot a schedule in Jaipur, it was Diwali so we celebrated with the British cast and crew combined with the Indian crew, on set.”