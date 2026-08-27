Dolly Parton's final encore? A Houston bar turns tribute night into a party
While tributes poured in worldwide, one Houston bar marked the country legend’s life with a night of music, photographs, tattoos and rhinestones
While US President Donald Trump ordered the lowering of flags across the country for a week for Dolly Parton, and Buckingham Palace guards played ‘9 to 5’ in honour of the late country music icon, fans in Houston had a unique way to celebrate her life. On August 26, Dan Electro's Guitar, a Houston bar came alive with a glittering celebration with a tribute night just a day after her family announced her death at 80. The party featured Dolly-themed music, a DJ set and cardboard cutouts of the singer, as fans posed for photographs. One fan also proudly showed off a tattoo bearing Parton’s likeness.
The night captured the enduring affection for Parton, whose rhinestone-studded image, unmistakable voice and hits including Jolene and 9 to 5 made her a cultural icon far beyond country music. Parton died after a brief battle with cancer, according to the Associated Press. She was known for her powerful voice, prolific songwriting and hits such as “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.” Her acting roles earned major acclaim, including several nominations from top awards organisations. She was celebrated for her philanthropy through her Imagination Library, which mails free, age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five, regardless of family income. More tributes across Houston are set to continue till Labor Day weekend
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More