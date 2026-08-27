Dolly Parton's final encore? A Houston bar turns tribute night into a party

While US President Donald Trump ordered the lowering of flags across the country for a week for Dolly Parton, and Buckingham Palace guards played ‘9 to 5’ in honour of the late country music icon, fans in Houston had a unique way to celebrate her life. On August 26, Dan Electro's Guitar, a Houston bar came alive with a glittering celebration with a tribute night just a day after her family announced her death at 80. The party featured Dolly-themed music, a DJ set and cardboard cutouts of the singer, as fans posed for photographs. One fan also proudly showed off a tattoo bearing Parton’s likeness. Fans of Dolly Parton pose with a cardboard cutout of the late singer-songwriter during a tribute night in her honor at a bar in Houston, Texas

The night captured the enduring affection for Parton, whose rhinestone-studded image, unmistakable voice and hits including Jolene and 9 to 5 made her a cultural icon far beyond country music. Parton died after a brief battle with cancer, according to the Associated Press. She was known for her powerful voice, prolific songwriting and hits such as “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.” Her acting roles earned major acclaim, including several nominations from top awards organisations. She was celebrated for her philanthropy through her Imagination Library, which mails free, age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five, regardless of family income. More tributes across Houston are set to continue till Labor Day weekend