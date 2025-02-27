Drake cancels sold-out shows in Australia and New Zealand due to scheduling conflicts

Grammy award winning musician Drake has cancelled the final four sold-out performances of his Australia and New Zealand tour, the Anita Max Win Tour, due to a scheduling conflict. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Drake's representative confirmed the news. “We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” the rep said in a statement. A scheduling conflict forced Drake to call off his Australia & NZ concerts, but he promised that his fans can expect new dates and additional shows soon.

Fans who had purchased tickets for the affected concerts will still be able to use them for the rescheduled dates. Those who would rather receive a refund can do so, although any returned tickets will be put back on sale, as the shows were already fully booked. “All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale,” the representative said adding that new dates will be announced as soon as possible.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon,” the statement added.

Before the cancellations, the Canadian rapper had already completed concerts in key cities such as Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney. The affected shows include two consecutive nights in Auckland (March 15 and 16), a Brisbane show (March 4), and an additional performance in Sydney (March 7).

During his time in the region, Drake was also promoting his unexpected album Some Sexy Songs 4 U, a collaboration with fellow Canadian artist PartyNextDoor. Released on Valentine’s Day, the album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Meanwhile, Drake remains embroiled in an ongoing dispute with Kendrick Lamar, as well as a legal case involving his record label, Universal Music Group—the parent company of Republic Records, with whom the Take Care hitmaker is signed.