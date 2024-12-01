Dua Lipa performs Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo viral mashup at Mumbai concert; calls it a special night

Performing for her Indian audience after four years, singer Dua Lipa set the stage on fire with her electrifying dancer numbers and captured hearts with her soulful solos. The 29-year-old is on her Radical Optimism Tour and played an almost two-hour non-stop set at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai on November 30. Lipa previously performed in Mumbai in 2019 at the OnePlus Music Festival with singer Katy Perry for a double-whammy. Dua Lipa during her performance in Mumbai (Abigail Banerji/HT Photos)

The English-Albanian singer took to the stage in a white corseted one-piece with a mesh overlay and a series of sensual moves, and hair flips that left the crowd hooting. She began her set with her hit number, Training Season, and went on to sing her other hits like New Rules, Be The One, Dance The Night (Barbie; 2023), One Kiss, Break My Heart, among others. Visibly excited to be on stage, Lipa said, “I love you Mumbai… I am blown away by all this energy. We are going to have a lot of fun. Tonight is about us; it is about me and you and us living in the moment.”

While the songwriter was performing her hit song Levitating, she surprised fans by playing the trending mashup with Woh Ladki Jo from Baadshah (1999) featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna. She even broke choreography and did a little jig to the iconic Indian song. With this little addition, the entire arena went wild. Lipa is no stranger to Bollywood and has even snapped a photo with King Khan during her previous trip to India.

In the past, during an interview, Lips admitted she had heard the track and was “blown away” by it, calling the mashup "amazing”. When asked who her favourite Bollywood actor is, she said, “I love Shah Rukh Khan!”

After faking a quick ending, Lipa returned to the stage as the crowd loudly chanted her name and sang Physical. She would then end her almost two-hour performance with her new song Houdini from the album her tour is based on.

Calling it “a special night”, Lipa spoke about her association with the country: “I am so overwhelmed by the turnout. Thank you so much for being here.” She then went on to say, “I have spent a fair bit of time in India, travelling and coming here for work; to see and visit. I am so taken back by the culture, the energy, the people, that I keep coming back.”

The Hotter Than Hell singer added, “Tonight feels really special because I started my year in Mumbai, and I feel like I am wrapping it up here, in a way.” Her trip to India at the beginning of the year was a low-key and intimate affair with her parents, Anesa Lipa and Dukagjin Lipa and her siblings - sister Rina, and brother Gjin. She spent some time in Jaipur, Rajasthan taking in the sights, spending time with the locals and going on a wildlife safari.

Talking about her performance in Mumbai four years ago, she said, “The last time I came and did a show in Mumbai was 2019, and I wish I had the chance to keep coming back, but obviously the world was shifting and changing. And I want to thank you for your patience, support, and love; for having me back and for showing up for me like this.”

For one last surprise, Lipa sang Cold Heart, which she had collaborated with living legend, singer Elton John. In fact, during a special show at London's Royal Albert Hall in October, Lipa brought John onstage to sing the hit single. The song is a mashup of four of John’s original songs - 1990s “Sacrifice”, 1972 classic “Rocket Man”, 1983 single “Kiss the Bride” and 1976 track called “Where’s the Shoorah?”.