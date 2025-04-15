Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to co-author a book on the only Hawaiian mob boss: ‘This isn’t just a gangster story’

Entertainment wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson is taking on a new role as co-author of a nonfiction book that investigates the rise and fall of a Hawaiian crime syndicate from the 1960s and 70s. Known for his wrestling persona as The Rock and his Hollywood blockbuster career, Dwayne is now collaborating with award-winning investigative journalist Nick Bilton on this ambitious project. Dwayne Johnson is now collaborating with award-winning investigative journalist Nick Bilton on this ambitious project.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

“Super grateful to co-author my next project (a nonfiction book) with award-winning investigative journalist, @NickBilton. Nick and I have worked on this for months now, with many more months of work ahead of us – this has already been such an unbelievable, inspiring and eye-opening experience,” Johnson shared on Instagram.

The book will focus on The Company, a powerful and feared crime syndicate in Hawaii. At its helm was Wilford 'Nappy' Pulawa, the only mob boss of Hawaiian origin. The story is already being developed into a feature film directed by Martin Scorsese, with a screenplay by Bilton and Dwayne. The cast will reunite Dwayne with Emily Blunt and also feature Leonardo DiCaprio.

“This isn’t just a gangster story – it’s about power, identity, and what was taken from the Hawaiian people,” Dwayne explained. “What drew me to this project wasn’t just the action and the intensity. My own family lived through parts of this era, and I’ve seen first-hand the complicated legacy it left behind. Telling this story is a way to honour our Polynesian culture, and honour where we come from and share the untold history of what really happened in paradise,” he added.

A statement from the publishers describes the book as one that “aims to shed light not only on this chapter of American history but on Hawaii’s systematic theft by outsiders through the lens of this unique era.”

Dwayne's connection to the story is deeply personal. “My formative years were spent growing up in Honolulu, Hawai’i and this story is very personal – the more exhaustive research we do and people we speak to – the more I shake my head at how wildly and profoundly connected we all were. And still are,” he concluded.

This marks a return to nonfiction for Johnson, whose 2000 memoir The Rock Says… offered readers a look at his life before his Hollywood fame and shared life lessons drawn from his journey.