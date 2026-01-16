Ektaa Kaull returns to TV: I won’t do a show that demands 25-26 days a month but…

Amid the ongoing debate on eight-hour workdays in the film industry, with actors like Deepika Padukone and Radhika Apte advocating shorter schedules for better work-life balance, actor Ektaa Kaull, who is all set to return to television after a five-year hiatus, has now added her voice as a new mother. The 35-year-old welcomed her son Ved Vyas in June 2020 and will be seen in Hui Gumm Yaadein - Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan soon. EKtaa Kaull

Though this return means adapting to TV's demanding nature, Ektaa is clear about the boundaries she has now set: "I'm clear about the number of days I can work. I can't be on set for 25 or 26 days a month. I won't do a show that demands that many days. Around 17 to 20 days is my limit." She adds how the production team has already tried to accommodate her needs. "We've discussed not working on Sundays. If that happens, it will be great, not just for me but for the entire unit. Everyone deserves some time with their family."

When asked about her decision to leave her kid back home, Ektaa is quick to say it wasn't easy. "It's still a very difficult decision for me," she admits, adding: "Earlier, I used to take him to the set, but now he has a routine, he has school, he has his own life. Thankfully, the team is very understanding, and we're trying to find a balance."

The actor further mentions how returning to sets was just like returning home. "It feels exactly like coming back to your own house after living a different life. Coming back is like returning home for me. In these five years, I've evolved as a human being. I'm a mother now, and I carry all that experience with me." Ask her what pulled her to the role, and Ektaa says, “I was looking for a character that is not just on the surface, and this character was exactly like that.”

She adds, “She has a lot of layers, and those layers are genuine. It’s not something that’s been created just for drama. It’s the kind of character that teaches you something and stays with you."

Despite common industry perceptions, Kaull says motherhood hasn't restricted the kind of roles she's now being offered. "Being a mother has actually empowered me to experiment more as an actor. I've done an action film and a few web shows after becoming a mother. I love portraying different characters, especially when they're challenging."

Elaborating further, she says, "It wasn't a big challenge. While taking a break was a personal choice, returning has been the same." She adds, "Now that I'm back, I'm not trying to overdo it in terms of projects or mediums, but I'm taking it slow and focusing on one project at a time. I didn't want to make a comeback with just any show or character. I was focused on finding the right script, and this show gave me that."

Throughout it all, Kaull credits her husband, actor Sumeet Vyas, for being her biggest support system during the break and now with her return to work. "Sumeet has been a pillar in every aspect of my life. I've learned so much about life and about our profession just by being around him. If he wasn't the way he is, I wouldn't have resumed work. I can write an entire essay about how important he is in my life," she says.