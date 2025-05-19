Elizabeth Hurley confirms 60th birthday celebrations with beau Billy Ray Cyrus: ‘He’ll be meeting my family'

British actor Elizabeth Hurley has opened up about her plans to ring in her milestone birthday with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus. As she prepares to turn 60 on June 10, the Bedazzled star revealed that she’s hoping to celebrate with her new boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, who is expected to travel to the UK for the occasion. Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have been dating

“I am looking forward to celebrating with Billy Ray,” she said. “He should be in England for my birthday. He’ll be meeting my family – and my dogs – and hopefully, it’ll be lovely,” she said in an interview with Hello magazine.

The couple’s relationship, which began earlier this year, appears to be getting serious. Billy Ray’s upcoming introduction to Elizabeth’s family marks a significant step, and one key person has already shown his support. Her 23-year-old son Damian has publicly backed the romance by liking posts the couple have shared online since last month.

As for the birthday itself, Elizabeth is embracing it with enthusiasm. “I love every birthday,” she shared. “I always get overexcited if it’s a big birthday – I think people are even nicer to you, maybe give you more presents, more flowers, and generally spoil you more. I welcome it,” she added.

Billy and Elizabeth first crossed paths in 2022 while filming Christmas in Paradise. What began as a friendly connection eventually turned romantic after Elisabeth reached out to Billy following his divorce last year. Reflecting on the early days of their relationship, Billy Ray said, “We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy.”