Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elizabeth Hurley confirms 60th birthday celebrations with beau Billy Ray Cyrus: ‘He’ll be meeting my family'

BySamarth Goyal
May 19, 2025 04:29 PM IST

In a recent interview, Elizabeth Hurley said she is looking forward to ringing in her 60th birthday with her new partner, Billy Ray Cyrus, by her side. 

British actor Elizabeth Hurley has opened up about her plans to ring in her milestone birthday with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus. As she prepares to turn 60 on June 10, the Bedazzled star revealed that she’s hoping to celebrate with her new boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, who is expected to travel to the UK for the occasion.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have been dating
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have been dating

“I am looking forward to celebrating with Billy Ray,” she said. “He should be in England for my birthday. He’ll be meeting my family – and my dogs – and hopefully, it’ll be lovely,” she said in an interview with Hello magazine.

The couple’s relationship, which began earlier this year, appears to be getting serious. Billy Ray’s upcoming introduction to Elizabeth’s family marks a significant step, and one key person has already shown his support. Her 23-year-old son Damian has publicly backed the romance by liking posts the couple have shared online since last month.

As for the birthday itself, Elizabeth is embracing it with enthusiasm. “I love every birthday,” she shared. “I always get overexcited if it’s a big birthday – I think people are even nicer to you, maybe give you more presents, more flowers, and generally spoil you more. I welcome it,” she added.

Billy and Elizabeth first crossed paths in 2022 while filming Christmas in Paradise. What began as a friendly connection eventually turned romantic after Elisabeth reached out to Billy following his divorce last year. Reflecting on the early days of their relationship, Billy Ray said, “We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy.”

News / HTCity / Cinema / Elizabeth Hurley confirms 60th birthday celebrations with beau Billy Ray Cyrus: ‘He’ll be meeting my family'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On