Calling his 2019 film The Accidental Prime Minister one of his best works, actor Anupam Kher stands by his film but he is not comfortable with the film's Creative Director Hansal Mehta's reaction to a tweet putting the film down. Kher strongly believes that irrespective of how the film turns out, Mehta shouldn't speak against it. Anupam Kher has disagreed with Hansal Mehta's tweet on his film.

Mehta reacted to Vir Sanghvi's tweet against the film with a "100 percent", which was not received well by Kher.

Speaking to HtCity, Kher says, "We can go on and on about it. He can reply, I can reply. Point is that you are a Creative Director on this film and you were there for 35 days, you are professionally paid for it and then whether the ship sinks or doesn't sink, you cannot abandon the ship. You own up your work."

Sanghvi tweet read, "If you want to remember the lies that were told about Manmohan Singh you should rewatch The Accidental Prime Minister. It is not only one of the worst Hindi movies ever made but is an example of how media was used to tarnish the name of a good man." Reacting to it, Hansal wrote, "+100."

Kher has no problem with anyone's opinion as he says, "I felt was that Vir Sanghvi has made his comment, you don't have to get out of your way to say '100 percent', to something which you could have stopped while shooting and said that it is not working, I don't feel you should do it like this. You were there from the concept based on a book. You could have just walked off."

Kher adds, "He was the person who saw the film and then congratulated all three of us.. Me Akshaye Khanna and the director."

Kher, who played the lead role in the film based on late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, says, "Sometimes ignoring such things is also considered to be a weakness. You have every right to not like a film. I should own up if I am part of a film.

He adds, "Although I don't agree with Vir Sanghvi's opinion. It's a beautifully made film and based beautifully on the book and I still feel it is one of my best performances of all times. He did great things for our economy. This not the right time to bring this up and pay homage by criticising the film which released four years back. It's in bad taste."