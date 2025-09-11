Exclusive| Badshah to attend the New York Fashion Week: ‘Thoroughly enjoy representing my culture, my people and my art’

Singer-rapper Badshah is set to make his presence felt at the New York Fashion Week on Friday, marking another big moment for the 39-year-old Indian rapper on the global stage. In an exclusive interview with us, Badshah said that attending one of the most influential events in the fashion calendar underlines how music and style have increasingly become intertwined in his journey. Badshah attended the Paris Fashion Week, earlier this year

“I thoroughly enjoy representing my culture, my people and my art—I'm always thinking about how I can inspire the kids to dream bigger and my fellow artists to take that leap of faith. Today, the hip-hop genre is evolving, growing more inclusive and the world is taking note of the fact that Indian voices belong at the creative table. The future belongs to people, organisations and communities that believe in the spirit of collaboration and diversity,” Badshah said.

The New York outing comes on the heels of his Paris Fashion Week debut earlier this year with Mike Amiri, where he shared the front row with international music icons including J Balvin, French Montana and Steve Harvey. “It felt like a dream. A lot of excitement and a little nervousness. It felt good linking up with so many diverse artists and being introduced to newer creative concepts. Mike Amiri is a very dear friend and I'm a big fan of the way he’s built his empire and this collaboration was long overdue,” he recalled.