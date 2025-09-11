Exclusive| Badshah to attend the New York Fashion Week: ‘Thoroughly enjoy representing my culture, my people and my art’
Badshah, who will attend New York Fashion Week on Friday after making his Paris debut with Mike Amiri, says fashion is a core part of his identity and artistry.
Published on: Sep 11, 2025 1:30 PM IST
By Samarth Goyal
Share via
Copy link
Singer-rapper Badshah is set to make his presence felt at the New York Fashion Week on Friday, marking another big moment for the 39-year-old Indian rapper on the global stage. In an exclusive interview with us, Badshah said that attending one of the most influential events in the fashion calendar underlines how music and style have increasingly become intertwined in his journey.
“I thoroughly enjoy representing my culture, my people and my art—I'm always thinking about how I can inspire the kids to dream bigger and my fellow artists to take that leap of faith. Today, the hip-hop genre is evolving, growing more inclusive and the world is taking note of the fact that Indian voices belong at the creative table. The future belongs to people, organisations and communities that believe in the spirit of collaboration and diversity,” Badshah said.
The New York outing comes on the heels of his Paris Fashion Week debut earlier this year with Mike Amiri, where he shared the front row with international music icons including J Balvin, French Montana and Steve Harvey. “It felt like a dream. A lot of excitement and a little nervousness. It felt good linking up with so many diverse artists and being introduced to newer creative concepts. Mike Amiri is a very dear friend and I'm a big fan of the way he’s built his empire and this collaboration was long overdue,” he recalled.
For the rapper, fashion has never been an accessory to his music career—it has been part of his identity from the start. “Fashion is a part of the storytelling process. It is not really an extension of what I do but it is who I am. It’s my brand identity,” he said.
Even while juggling back-to-back tour stops on his Unfinished USA Tour, Badshah has made space for fashion. “No sleep for days when we landed in the US but I guess this is what makes it all worth it. I’ve stuck to a strict fitness and diet regime which has helped bring in the balance. Let’s just say there are no days off in the life of a touring artist,” he added.
And the passion runs deep. “Fashion isn’t a byproduct of my career, it’s my way of expressing who I am authentically, it’s something I’m very passionate about… I don’t work with stylists much; most of the times I’m curating my fashion looks. I travel a lot which gives me a chance to explore new designers and brands and I’m also always keeping a close watch on the global fashion scene,” he concluded.