Exclusive: BLACKPINK's Jisoo gets candid about facing her fears and shares a heartfelt message to Indian fans
In her first-ever interview with an Indian publication, Blackpink’s Jisoo opens up about stepping outside her comfort zone and embracing new challenges
For a decade, the world has known Jisoo as a pillar of the global phenomenon BLACKPINK, a face of luxury houses, and a chart-topping soloist. But in her first-ever interview with an Indian publication, Jisoo peels back the layers of her extravagant public persona to reveal a woman deeply rooted in self-reflection.
She has a clear message for young women and her fans worldwide, including the millions in India who find inspiration in her journey: “I feel like there are many women out there, whether they’re my age or younger, or my friends, who find themselves almost being stuck in a particular role or mindset where you kind of create these stern rules for yourself. You try to think about it in a way where you know, this is something you can do. This is something that you should never do,” she says.
The K-pop global superstar is practising exactly what she preaches. While steadily building a formidable acting portfolio, she is now taking a bold leap into her first-ever romantic comedy, Boyfriend on Demand. It’s a genre shift that signals a new chapter in her career. “When you are taking on a new challenge, don’t be afraid. Try to break out of your shell and take it head on. I hope that this show will give you the confidence to do that and enjoy it and allow you to grow from it,” she says.
A virtual twist on reality
In the Netflix series, she plays Mi Rae, an overworked webtoon producer who finds herself navigating a virtual dating simulation service to experience the dates of her dreams. The show stars Seo In Guk and sees several cameos by popular stars including Jay Park, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Soo Hyun and Seo Kang Joon. “I was intrigued by the script, how it brings virtual and actual reality together, and loved the story arc of my character’s growth. I personally feel there are many things in this series that people can relate to, that really drew me in,” Jisoo says about the script.
And despite the high-concept digital premise of the show, Jisoo’s personal preferences in love remain refreshingly old-school. She confesses that she herself loves the thrill of lingering romances. “I personally love slow-burn romances. I feel like taking the time to know more about the other person helps create a stronger bond,” she says.
The woman behind the fame
At 31, Jisoo’s trajectory is nothing short of historic. Following her 2021 debut in Snowdrop, the series Newtopia, and the film Omnipresent Reader: The Prophecy, she has cemented her status as one of the best-selling female Korean soloists. Her 2025 solo EP, Amortage, dominated global charts.
Now, as the BLACKPINK quartet prepares for their massive return with Deadline, their first official release in three years, the spotlight is brighter than ever. When asked how she maintains her equilibrium amidst the global frenzy, Jisoo says, “I am obviously in the public eye, and in places that are very extravagant and fancy. But honestly, when I’m at home, I’m not much different from my character in the show. I love the time I spend at home so much that I try to break down the time that I have because I want to savour it as much as possible. So I relate to the character a lot in that sense.”
Catch the star in her show, Boyfriend on Demand, on Netflix on 6 March.