Exclusive: BLACKPINK's Jisoo gets candid about facing her fears and shares a heartfelt message to Indian fans

For a decade, the world has known Jisoo as a pillar of the global phenomenon BLACKPINK, a face of luxury houses, and a chart-topping soloist. But in her first-ever interview with an Indian publication, Jisoo peels back the layers of her extravagant public persona to reveal a woman deeply rooted in self-reflection.

She has a clear message for young women and her fans worldwide, including the millions in India who find inspiration in her journey: “I feel like there are many women out there, whether they’re my age or younger, or my friends, who find themselves almost being stuck in a particular role or mindset where you kind of create these stern rules for yourself. You try to think about it in a way where you know, this is something you can do. This is something that you should never do,” she says.

The K-pop global superstar is practising exactly what she preaches. While steadily building a formidable acting portfolio, she is now taking a bold leap into her first-ever romantic comedy, Boyfriend on Demand. It’s a genre shift that signals a new chapter in her career. “When you are taking on a new challenge, don’t be afraid. Try to break out of your shell and take it head on. I hope that this show will give you the confidence to do that and enjoy it and allow you to grow from it,” she says.