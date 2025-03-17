Exclusive| Egyptian rapper-actor Mohamed Ramadan on first India visit: I am inspired by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

One of the biggest artistes from Egypt, rapper Mohamed Ramadan came to India recently on his maiden visit to the country and he is already in love with it. “I love India from a long time. One thing that makes me feel at home here is that Egyptian culture and Indian culture are very similar. All of us are so simple and kind, and because of that I love this country so much,” he says. Mohamed Ramadan at WPL finals

The actor-musician also admits to being influenced by Indian films and music: “I love acting so much and I am inspired by Indian actors including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. I have watched their Mard (1985) and My Name Is Khan (2010) and I love them. I am also inspired by Indian music. I want to act and do music in Bollywood. I am an entertainer at the end of the day, so whatever it takes to put a smile on my fans’ face, I want to do that.”

The singer came to India for his new song Rolla Rolla with Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and Indian singer Jasmine Sandlas. And the 36-year-old is quite excited about it. “French Montana is a friend for a long time. We had worked on several song ideas before, but this is the first one that could get completely executed and suit our vision. We both have African roots; thus, we are connected by blood,” he says, adding that it was fun for him to amalgamate Egyptian and Indian musical styles in the song: “The taste of music is also very similar in both Egypt and India. Back home, people love hip hop music, and they love to dance and enjoy entertainment. The musical style is quite on the same lines in India too.”

Apart from his new song, Mohamed also also performed with French at the finals of Women’s Premiere League on Saturday. Reflecting on his experience, he says, “This was my first time performing in India live and I was so excited. I really want to know what the Indian audience thought about the performance. I hope I was able to impress them,” he says, adding, “If Indians love someone, their support is so crazily strong. India is like my second country and Indians are my people. I want them to support me.”