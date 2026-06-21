Exclusive: FIFA v/s women's T20 cricket world cup, what are Indian celebs watching? Find out

Nidhhi Agerwal- I am definitely following the Women’s T20 World Cup and cheering for the women in Blue. As an Indian, cricket is something that has always been very close to my heart. I love watching the Indian women’s cricket team in action – it’s both exciting and inspiring. I also enjoy watching FIFA tournaments. It’s always a lot of fun when friends come over to watch the matches together, and it becomes a great way to bond and share the excitement.At the moment, I am shooting throughout the year, which makes it difficult for me to plan too far in advance. However, if the opportunity arises, I would love to experience the excitement of watching a live match. Nidhhi Agerwal, Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha- Im more invested in Women’s cricket World Cup more because we have our girls to cheer for! Im rooting for ⁠all the girls, I’m sure Harman, Smriti, Jemimah will lead from the front and we’ll see some young stars come up in our team. Ofcourse it may be the final FIFA for legends like Messi so I do catch Argentina and Spain's matches but given a choice ofcourse I will choose our Indian Women's cricket team first. Being a sports fanatic and athlete its a great time, with Wimbledon starting soon too, there's so much happening.

DJ Akbar Sami- I’m traveling within USA currently for a personal trip, and staying very close to yhe Sofi Stadium at Los Angeles. However from a purely analytical standpoint, the expanded 48-team FIFA Men’s World Cup in North America is drawing an unprecedented volume of global data traffic, while the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UK is generating highly concentrated, passionate engagement, particularly across cricket-loving nations. I’ve been watching the live streams at different destinations and venues around America and the fan reactions for both tournaments concurrently. While the massive scale of the 104-match football tournament commands a broader global footprint, the intensity of the women's cricket matchups—especially with teams like India and Australia starting strong makes it equally compelling.

Leslee Lewis-

Honestly, I am tuned into the Women’s Cricket World Cup. It is just closer to home for me. You see our girls playing out there and there is this great, organic energy to it. The football World Cup has a fantastic vibe, but cricket is the heartbeat here. I love seeing the Indian team take on the world. I catch the big moments of both, but I am definitely more invested in the cricket. With the FIFA World Cup, I love the madness of it. The crowds and the sheer scale of the stadium energy are amazing. But the cricket matches are where my attention actually stays.