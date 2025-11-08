Exclusive | Ghee, laddoo, achaar: Here’s how mom-to-be Bharti Singh is getting pampered during her second pregnancy

Comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their second child. In the first interview since she announced pregnancy, Bharti tells us how she is getting all the love from family, people on her shooting sets and even fans. Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa announced their second pregnancy earlier in October.

The 41-year-old comedian says, “I am getting so much love. I had not thought that I will be so pampered during second pregnancy as well. Koi ghee de raha hai, koi laddoo la raha, meri dadi ne achaar bahana mere liye, koi kala dhaaga de raha hai pehenne ke liye. Main kabhi kabhi bohot emotional ho jaati hun apne aas paas itna pyaar dekh ke,” (Someone is getting ghee, someone is getting laddoos for me, my grandmother made achaar. I sometimes get really emotional seeing so much love around me)," shares Bharti.

Already parents to three year old son Laksh aka Gola, Bharti reveals that their son was the first to know the news that he is going to become a big brother.

“Humne pregnancy ki news sabse pehle Gole ko di thi. (We gave the news of pregnancy first to Gola)We took him to the sonogram where he heard the heartbeat. Tab usko kuch samajh nahi aaya but next 2-3 sonograms mein usko baby kaju ki tarah laga and he says ki ‘aapke tummy mein kaju hai’(Earlier he didn't understand anything but later he saw the baby in shape of small kaju. Ever since he says I have a kaju in my tummy) ”.