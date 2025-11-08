Exclusive | Ghee, laddoo, achaar: Here’s how mom-to-be Bharti Singh is getting pampered during her second pregnancy

Comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their second child. In the first interview since she announced pregnancy, Bharti tells us how she is getting all the love from family, people on her shooting sets and even fans.
The 41-year-old comedian says, “I am getting so much love. I had not thought that I will be so pampered during second pregnancy as well. Koi ghee de raha hai, koi laddoo la raha, meri dadi ne achaar bahana mere liye, koi kala dhaaga de raha hai pehenne ke liye. Main kabhi kabhi bohot emotional ho jaati hun apne aas paas itna pyaar dekh ke,” (Someone is getting ghee, someone is getting laddoos for me, my grandmother made achaar. I sometimes get really emotional seeing so much love around me)," shares Bharti.
Already parents to three year old son Laksh aka Gola, Bharti reveals that their son was the first to know the news that he is going to become a big brother.
“Humne pregnancy ki news sabse pehle Gole ko di thi. (We gave the news of pregnancy first to Gola)We took him to the sonogram where he heard the heartbeat. Tab usko kuch samajh nahi aaya but next 2-3 sonograms mein usko baby kaju ki tarah laga and he says ki ‘aapke tummy mein kaju hai’(Earlier he didn't understand anything but later he saw the baby in shape of small kaju. Ever since he says I have a kaju in my tummy) ”.
Bharti also adds that they have started explaining Laksh how he is soon going to an elder brother and he has to love the sibling with all his heart .
Known for her comic timing, and hosting popular shows, Bharti confesses that she hopes this time around it’s a baby girl for them.
“Humein bohot logo ne bola tha ki aap bahar ghumne gaye the aap check karwa lo but na mujhe ye chahiye tha na Ghar waalo ko. Main to ye hi dua karti hun ki beti ho jaye. Behen bhai hone chahiye, ek ladki to honi chahiye, pura Ghar discipline mein rehta hai. Gola bohot excited hai,” (Many people suggested that since we travel outside India, we can know the gender of the child. But I didn't want this and my family also didn't want to know), says the mom-to-be.
Asked if there are any specific cravings she has this time around, Bharti who is in her last trimester adds, “During Gola’s time I really wanted to eat spicy food but this time around I just feel like partying a lot! I just want to travel and party. You will see this in my vlogs also. But as such feelings ka kuch pata nahi chalta. People say ki kuch specific khana ka mann ho to ladka hoga ya ladki but Aisa kuch nahi hota.”