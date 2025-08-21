Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: ‘Aaj mummy ko 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai’

Comedian and host Bharti Singh is now one of the most recognisable faces on Television, having become a household name in Indian stand-up comedy. Bharti opened up about her life and career in an interaction with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, where she confessed that her mother had tried to abort her several times during pregnancy. Bharti Singh has created a name for herself as a comedian and host.

What Bharti said

When the host asked if it was really true that Bharti's mother wanted to abort her, she said, “Yes, teesra bachcha thi. Father kisi factory mein kaam karte thhe. Mummy housewife thi. Do bachche ho chuke thhe. Pehle toh pata hi nahi chalta tha ki arre main pregnant ho gayi? Do-teen mahine baad pata chala. Phir meri mummy ne itni sari jadi-bootiyan khayi, paer ke baal hoke pochey maare, papita kha liya, khajoor kha liye ki ye rahe hi na (Yes, I was the third child. My father used to work in a factory, and my mother was a housewife. That time, one would not even know they were pregnant, and came to know after 2-3 months. My mother tried everything, from cleaning the house bent on her legs to eating papaya and dates so that I do not survive).”

‘Main ₹ 60 mein hui hoon’

She continued, “Par aana hi tha mujhe! Meri mummy ne khud paida kiya hai mujhe! Meri mummy ghar pe akeli thi raat ko mere papa ki duty thi. Umbilical cord kaatne ke liye bas dai ko bulaya jisne ₹60 li thi uske liye! Main ₹60 mein hui hoon. Aur aaj dekha maine mummy ko ₹1.60 crore ka ghar le kar diya hai (But I had to come! My mother birthed me all by herself, and the midwife came only to cut the umbilical cord for ₹60. So I took birth for ₹60, and see today, I have gifted my mother a house worth ₹1.6 crore)!”

Bharti was born in 1984 in Amritsar, Punjab, to a Punjabi family. Her father died when she was two years old. She has two siblings, a brother and a sister.

Bharti's breakthrough came with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She was also part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 8. Later, she also appeared with Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show for a few years. Most recently, she hosted Laughter Chefs.