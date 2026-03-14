Exclusive | Hansika Motwani’s estranged SIL Nancy James is ‘fed up’: Don’t want to involve myself in anyone else’s life

For the unversed, Nancy does not share a co-ordial relation with the Motwani family. In December 2024, Nancy had filed an FIR against Hansika and her mother under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 498A (dowry-related cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Earlier, Nancy had posted a social media message, requesting some social media platforms to not drag her into this. When we reached out, Nancy tells us, “After Hansika’s divorce I started getting a lot of calls and messages to comment on the development. On social media also I started getting a lot of DMs and tags and people started this is karma for Hansika. I really got fed up. Honestly, I don’t want to involve myself in anyone else’s life. My divorce is underway. And I am on a healing journey. I was getting calls and messaged for comments, I was fed up so I wrote the message on Stories."

Actor Hansika Motwani’s divorce with businessman Sohael Khaturiya has been making headlines ever since Banda Court finalised it on March 11, bringing their 3 year long marriage to an end. Now, Hansika’s estranged sister-in-law , actor Nancy James, who is separated from the Hansika's brother Prashant Motwani, has requested not to be dragged in the matter after she being flooded with messages on social media. Talking to exclusively to us, she says that he divorce case is underway and she doesn’t wish get dragged in Hansika and Sohael’s divorce case.

In her complaint, Nancy alleged domestic violence that she claims caused Bell’s palsy, and detailed demands for expensive gifts and money from her in-laws. Nancy has also complained that undue interference from Hansika and Jyoti during her marriage to Prashant led to marital discord. Nancy also said she was pressured by the Motwanis to sell her flat. In February last year, Hansika and Jyoti had secured anticipatory bail from the Mumbai Sessions Court. In April, they approached the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR. In her petition, Hansika had said that she was shocked to find her name in the FIR.

“I have been harassed and tortured by this family and I don’t want to associate with them anymore . I am therefore seeking divorce and has file a DV case against my husbands his sister and mother. I hope my divorce puts an end to the ordeal. I am still suffering and on a healing journey,” Nancy says.

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Not willing to talk any further on the matter, Nancy ended the conversation by saying, “I have full faith in the judiciary and the legal system of our country. Justice will prevail and once the case reaches its logical conclusion I will speak at length But right now, I don’t want to be dragged in her case or her karma or whatever.”

On March 11, it was reported that Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya were granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai after three years of marriage. The news was confirmed by her lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, to NDTV. The couple filed for separation by mutual consent, with the actor forgoing alimony, aka streedhan, in the process