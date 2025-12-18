Exclusive| Here's who has come on board as Akshay Kumar's leading lady in his next with Anees Bazmee

Akshay Kumar’s search for his leading lady- make that one of the leading ladies- for his next, has come to an end! HT City has exclusively learnt big developments about his next film, being directed by Anees Bazmee. The director- actor duo is reuniting for a film after 14 years, having last worked on Thank You together in 2011. Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan

A source tells us that Vidya Balan has been roped in for the new film, “Akshay and Vidya share effortless chemistry as actors, as has been evident with films such as Heyy Babyy (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Mission Mangal in the past. Off screen too they share a good equation. Which is why it was a resounding yes from everyone in the team when Vidya’s name popped up. The story will see two female actors, and one of them will be her.” Akshay and Vidya will be reuniting six years after Mission Mangal.

Akshay’s slate is currently full, with work on Welcome To The Jungle, Haiwaan and Bhooth Bhangla proceeding in full swing.