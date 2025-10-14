Exclusive| Jonita Gandhi collaborates with Ed Sheeran for Hindi remix of Heaven: ‘Feel like this is PERFECT timing!’

Popular singer-songwriter Jonita Gandhi has joined the growing list of Indian artists who’ve collaborated with global pop star Ed Sheeran. The Mumbai-based singer has lent her voice to the Hindi version of Ed’s recently released track Heaven, which will feature on his upcoming remix EP. Ed Sheeran's collaboration with Jonita Gandhi will feature lyrics in Hindi as well "My verse on the song expresses that feeling of knowing that you’re with ‘the one’. It’s super romantic and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!” she told us.

The collaboration marks a first for Ed, as Heaven will also feature Hindi lyrics. “I think this is the first song of his to feature Hindi lyrics, and I’m so honoured to be the one to do it. It’s a beautiful love song, and I feel so grateful to bring a little bit of my personality and heart into it. I’m so excited for people to hear this version!” she shared. Jonita, who earlier opened for Ed during his India tour, said the collaboration holds a special place for her. “I’ve been such a huge fan of Ed’s for as long as I can remember, so getting to collaborate with him on this version of Heaven feels really special," she told us.

"After having the chance to meet him and even open for his concert earlier this year in India, I was blown away by how genuine and grounded he is — and how much he truly appreciates the music and culture here,” Jonita added. The singer also shared that the timing couldn’t have been better. “October is birthday month for me and with Diwali just around the corner I feel like this is perfect timing. Heaven is an earworm as it is… I really hope everyone loves what I’ve added to it,” she added.