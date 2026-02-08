Exclusive | Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to tie the knot in March! Deets inside

Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur took fans by surprise when they went public with their relationship in December. Now, we have exclusively learnt that wedding bells will soon be ringing for them in 2026! Kritika and Gaurav are ready to take their relationship to the next level and will be tying the knot this year! Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra are tying the knot this year.

A source tells us, “Kritika and Gaurav are in a happy space together and ready to take their relationship to the next level. They are planning to tie the knot in March end or in the first week of April."

The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai where all their family and friends are. Currently, the couple is still carving out the details of the wedding functions.