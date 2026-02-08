Exclusive | Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to tie the knot in March! Deets inside
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are finalising the details of their wedding festivities as they gear up to enter a new chapter of their life!
Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur took fans by surprise when they went public with their relationship in December. Now, we have exclusively learnt that wedding bells will soon be ringing for them in 2026! Kritika and Gaurav are ready to take their relationship to the next level and will be tying the knot this year!
A source tells us, “Kritika and Gaurav are in a happy space together and ready to take their relationship to the next level. They are planning to tie the knot in March end or in the first week of April."
The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai where all their family and friends are. Currently, the couple is still carving out the details of the wedding functions.
“While they are still finalizing the details of the functions, they will definitely host a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai itself,” says a source.
Kritika and Gaurav made their relationship Insta official in December after she posted a picture of them having breakfast together. The post had invited several congratulatory comments from fans and friends from the industry.
The ‘Insta Official’ moment
On December 10, 2025, Kritika Kamra posted a series of pictures with Gaurav Kapur from what looked like a breakfast date. Even though she didn't write much in the caption, the only words “Breakfast with” was enough to send their fans in a state of frenzy.
Several friends from the industry, including Pooja Gor, Anup Soni, Angad Bedi, Nakuul Mehta, Drashti Dhami commented on the post celebrating their relationship.
Kritika and Gaurav also welcomed the New Year together by celebrating it in Jaisalmer. She posted pictures from the quick getaway as she captioned it, “Fell into ‘26 nicely.”